This is an Offer You Can’t Refuse: Shivam Ranjan on Motorola’s Big Razr Fold Bet

For years, the foldable segment has been growing at an unprecedented rate. We saw Samsung bringing foldables to the mainstream market and then aggressively expanding the lineup with the Fold series. We saw other brands following this lead and consistently launching their own iterations of book-style foldables in the market.

And then there was Motorola. You might not know that Motorola was one of the first brands to introduce a foldable smartphone with a clamshell design. Yes, we are talking about the original Motorola Razr. Since then, the company has been building on the flip-style foldables with its Razr lineup, while other players have experimented with and introduced book-style foldables. And slowly, we saw that the folds evolved from niche experiments into aspirational flagship products.

So when Motorola finally unveiled the Razr Fold in 2026, the obvious question wasn't about specifications or pricing. It was far more strategic: Why now? We got the chance to sit with Shivam Ranjan, Marketing Head – APAC, Motorola, to understand why Motorola took so long to introduce its first book-style foldable smartphone.

Late to the Party or Right on Time?

Motorola has long been criticised for not introducing a book-style foldable smartphone when most of the competition was already generations ahead.

Ranjan pointed out that the initial trends favoured candy bar foldables. When we started in 2019, we started with the flip form factor, and at least the way the industry was moving then, specifically, even now, if you see the US market and various other key markets like Korea, the initial trends were towards the compact form factor."

He added that the market has undergone a fundamental shift in the foldables space. “Today, the big difference is from a time when people used to ask a few years back, ' Do I need a foldable or not? ' to today, people are asking, 'Which foldable do I need?'" Ranjan explains.

He notes that the industry has moved past the era of candy bar versus foldable. "We believe that 2026 is the right time... it is the right time for us to have the second choice, or the book-style foldable option available for the consumers."

The Razr Branding

The Motorola Razr Fold could pose a problem for the brand due to its branding. For those who are not aware, the Motorola Razr flip-style foldables were introduced in 2019 to pay tribute to the original Razr phone. Since then, the Razrs are usually associated only with flip phones. "The Razor franchise really stands for the slim form factor. The fold is also one of the slimmest folds available in the market, 4.6mm when open,” Ranjan explains, and further stating that the Razr Fold will only expand the Razr lineup.

Engineering the ‘Flawless' Fold

The Motorola Razr Fold carries a bold tagline, Unfold Flawless. The company has ensured that things are right the first time. The Razr Fold comes with an 8.1-inch inner display, which is currently one of the largest in the book-style foldables available in the market. However, Ranjan explains that designing the Razr Fold was a multi-layered process.

"We are pioneers of the foldable form factor. The kind of experience that we have in designing the hinge is unparalleled," he says. The hinge is built with a stainless steel mechanism, and the frame is aluminium for structural rigidity.

Moreover, the phone comes with a titanium plate that sits beneath the inner display to prevent creasing or deformation over time. "There is a titanium plate underneath the display that we are using to give it support. So we made sure that all those pieces of engineering come together," Ranjan says.

On asked why the brand opted for a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor over the Elite variant. Ranjan explains that it is more of a tactical advantage. "There is only one chipset that goes above it, which is the Snapdragon 8 Elite. If we felt there was something that could not be done effectively on this device with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, we would definitely have made that choice. But we feel that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 is a very, very competent, complete flagship chipset that is effectively able to do all of that,” he added.

Interestingly, the brand borrowed certain features, such as the processor and cameras, from the Signature smartphone, introduced earlier this year. “It is the same chipset that we have used in the Signature, where we have already worked with similar camera sensors and tuned them effectively to achieve a DxO Mark score in the top 10 in the world. That has enabled us to make this the best foldable camera phone in the world,” Ranjan explained.

Competing Beyond the Hardware

It is a fact that competition is getting quite tough in the book-style foldable smartphone market, with Samsung currently leading the charge. However, Ranjan believes that the Motorola Razr Fold is not here to compete. He says that the Razr Fold has been built with learnings from the competition and consumer feedback.

“While we have not developed a book-style foldable of our own until now, we have been closely hearing consumer feedback, and some of the things that we heard were the key pain points of the category, not just of one player or two, but of the category as a whole,” he said.

According to Ranjan, foldables fall short in terms of camera performance and battery life. He believes that people have always had to carry two phones when they purchase a foldable. “The devices in this category were simply not providing that kind of capability. So, foldables were not standing for a great camera experience. They did not stand for a great battery. And there was always that concern around durability. All of that, we have solved with this device,” Ranjan added.

The company took its time to develop a book-style foldable smartphone that can address these issues. “As they say in The Godfather — make them an offer they can't refuse. This is the offer. And this is why we call it the Flawless Fold."

Expanding the Premium Portfolio

The launch of the Razr Fold certainly makes things clear now: Motorola is trying to spread its wings across the premium segment, especially in 2026. Ranjan reveals that globally, revenue from the "Edge" and "Razr" lineups has jumped to up to 30 percent, but in the APAC region, the story is even more dramatic. "In the region within Asia Pacific, I'm happy to share that it's actually more than 50 percent, more than 50 percent of the revenue contribution today for Motorola comes from premium," Ranjan says.

Ranjan has revealed that Motorola is now looking to provide products in every price bracket. The company is also focusing on premium segments and giving customers the option to choose from a variety of brand lineups. “What we are trying to do is provide consumers with the product options required by different types of consumers across different segments,” he said.

“Until now, if you looked at the ultra-premium or flagship space, we only had the Razr, which was a flip-style device. Now we are giving consumers a proper candy-bar flagship and a book-style foldable as options. And that, I believe, completes our portfolio. From a brand perspective, it assures us that we are giving consumers all the options they need,” Ranjan further explained.

A New Beginning

While some may still see the Razr Fold as a bold experiment, Motorola views it as a permanent expansion of its identity. “And today, you see the book-style foldable. I always believe that this is a new beginning. A new beginning for a new segment of consumers. And as long as there are enough consumers and enough demand in the segment, we will stay committed,” he further added.

Motorola might be late to the party when it comes to launching a book-style foldable smartphone in 2026. However, it came well prepared to get the attention of the customers in the premium space.

Whether the Motorola Razr Fold succeeds commercially will not depend on the sheer number of specifications or features, but on the experience one will get while purchasing the device. People usually buy a foldable smartphone for a longer period of time compared to standard candy bar phones.

They buy a foldable phone from a brand because they trust in its durability, the brand's after-sales support, software consistency, and the confidence that the product will remain relevant beyond its launch cycle. That is the challenge Motorola now faces against established players like Samsung, who have spent years building familiarity and ecosystem loyalty in the category.

However, Motorola's late entry to the foldable space might also work in its favour. The company is entering the foldable scene at a time when it is more or less an experimental novelty, and more of a mature flagship with clear expectations. So, instead of trying to educate consumers, Motorola is directly addressing the pain points customers experience when using a foldable smartphone for a long time. That said, only time will tell whether Motorola's late entry into the foldable space is a boon or bane.