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Motorola Signature Starts Receiving Android 17 Beta Update With Redesigned App Icons, New Features: Report

Motorola is reportedly rolling out the Android 17 beta update to users who were enrolled in the beta programme.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 August 2026 11:54 IST
Motorola Signature Starts Receiving Android 17 Beta Update With Redesigned App Icons, New Features: Report

Motorola Signature features a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

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Highlights
  • Android 17 beta brings new icons for Wi-Fi and battery
  • Android 17 beta update might introduce a new settings menu
  • Motorola Signature was launched in India in January
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Motorola announced its Android 17 beta programme for select devices in India, the US, and other markets in February. The smartphone maker recently began rolling out the beta version of the latest Android update in July to the Motorola Edge 60 Pro in India. Now, the tech firm has reportedly started rolling out the update for one more smartphone, the Motorola Signature, which was launched in India in January. The new Android 17 beta update reportedly introduces various new features and redesigned app icons. The update introduces a new dynamic island-like feature that appears to be inspired by Apple's version.

Android 17 Beta Update on Motorola Signature

Gizmochina reports that the Motorola Signature has begun receiving the Android 17 beta update, which includes new features and notable changes. The update is currently rolling out to devices that were already enrolled in Motorola's Android 17 beta programme, which was launched in February in India, the US, and select EMEA regions.

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The Android 17 beta update for the Motorola Signature reportedly brings the same features and changes as the version users received on the Motorola Edge 60 Pro. The update reportedly introduces a dynamic island-like feature, new quick tiles that can be resized, and fresh icons for Wi-Fi, cellular signal strength, and battery percentage. Additionally, it is said to offer a new volume interface, new customisation options, a redesigned settings menu, and enhanced haptics.

Moreover, the Android 17 beta update reportedly brings Qira, Motorola's latest Moto AI assistant, along with cloud connection via Smart Connect, and a new notification management system. Further, the report highlighted that users have complained that their Motorola Signature feels warmer than usual after the Android 17 beta update.

Citing a user, the report pointed out that the company has also made certain changes to the HelloUI app drawer on the Motorola Signature with the Android 17 beta update. For reference, it reportedly removes the MotoAI icon from the app drawer search bar, while also offering “better” background blur. The app folders are said to now have a 3x3 grid layout, instead of a 2x2 layout. The update reportedly removes app titles while adding a create folder button and adding tints to apps.

Motorola Signature

Motorola Signature

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Decent cameras
  • Top-notch performance
  • Clean user interface
  • Bad
  • Overheating issue
Read detailed Motorola Signature review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1264x2780 pixels
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Further reading: Motorola Signature, Android 17 Update, Android 17, Android, Motorola, Google
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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