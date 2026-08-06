Motorola announced its Android 17 beta programme for select devices in India, the US, and other markets in February. The smartphone maker recently began rolling out the beta version of the latest Android update in July to the Motorola Edge 60 Pro in India. Now, the tech firm has reportedly started rolling out the update for one more smartphone, the Motorola Signature, which was launched in India in January. The new Android 17 beta update reportedly introduces various new features and redesigned app icons. The update introduces a new dynamic island-like feature that appears to be inspired by Apple's version.

Gizmochina reports that the Motorola Signature has begun receiving the Android 17 beta update, which includes new features and notable changes. The update is currently rolling out to devices that were already enrolled in Motorola's Android 17 beta programme, which was launched in February in India, the US, and select EMEA regions.

The Android 17 beta update for the Motorola Signature reportedly brings the same features and changes as the version users received on the Motorola Edge 60 Pro. The update reportedly introduces a dynamic island-like feature, new quick tiles that can be resized, and fresh icons for Wi-Fi, cellular signal strength, and battery percentage. Additionally, it is said to offer a new volume interface, new customisation options, a redesigned settings menu, and enhanced haptics.

Moreover, the Android 17 beta update reportedly brings Qira, Motorola's latest Moto AI assistant, along with cloud connection via Smart Connect, and a new notification management system. Further, the report highlighted that users have complained that their Motorola Signature feels warmer than usual after the Android 17 beta update.

Citing a user, the report pointed out that the company has also made certain changes to the HelloUI app drawer on the Motorola Signature with the Android 17 beta update. For reference, it reportedly removes the MotoAI icon from the app drawer search bar, while also offering “better” background blur. The app folders are said to now have a 3x3 grid layout, instead of a 2x2 layout. The update reportedly removes app titles while adding a create folder button and adding tints to apps.