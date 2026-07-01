Google expanded its Quick Share feature last year by adding support for Apple's AirDrop. With this functionality, Pixel smartphones can send and receive messages, apps, and contacts directly with an iPhone, iPad, or a Mac, and the feature debuted with the Pixel 10 series. Since then, other Android brands like Samsung and Xiaomi have adopted AirDrop support with Quick Share on their smartphones. Now, Motorola's latest foldable smartphone appears to have joined the list. With this rumoured update, the file sharing between Motorola and Apple devices will be more seamless.

Quick Share With AirDrop Support Reached One More Device

As spotted by Android Authority's Zac Kew-Denniss, the Motorola Razr Fold is getting AirDrop support with Quick Share. Screenshots included in the report show that files are shared from the foldable to the MacBook through Quick Share. This enables cross-platform sharing between the Motorola Razr Fold and Apple devices.

Google earlier confirmed that the Razr Fold would soon get AirDrop compatibility with Quick Share. It appears to be the first Motorola phone to gain this functionality. Select Android phones, including the Pixel 9 series, Pixel 10 series, Samsung Galaxy S26 series, OnePlus 15 and Xiaomi 17T Pro, already offer this feature.

Google made Quick Share compatible with AirDrop last year with the Pixel 10 series, enabling seamless file transfers between Android and Apple devices. This feature allows Android users to send files to iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices through AirDrop. The integration eliminates the need for third-party apps or cloud-based services. Until recently, AirDrop was exclusive to Apple's ecosystem,

Motorola Razr Fold was launched in India in May with a price of Rs. 1,49,999 for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It has a 6.6-inch cover display and an 8.1-inch inner display. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. It carries a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.