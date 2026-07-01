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Motorola Razr Fold Gets AirDrop Support With Quick Share, Supports File Sharing With Mac, iPhone

AirDrop support with Quick Share debuted with the Google Pixel 10 series, then expanded to Samsung phones before finally reaching other devices.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 1 July 2026 16:04 IST
Motorola Razr Fold Gets AirDrop Support With Quick Share, Supports File Sharing With Mac, iPhone

Motorola Razr Fold was launched in India in May

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Highlights
  • Google made Quick Share compatible with AirDrop last year
  • Now, this feature is expanding to more Android phones
  • This enables cross-platform sharing between Android and Apple devices
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Google expanded its Quick Share feature last year by adding support for Apple's AirDrop. With this functionality, Pixel smartphones can send and receive messages, apps, and contacts directly with an iPhone, iPad, or a Mac, and the feature debuted with the Pixel 10 series. Since then, other Android brands like Samsung and Xiaomi have adopted AirDrop support with Quick Share on their smartphones. Now, Motorola's latest foldable smartphone appears to have joined the list. With this rumoured update, the file sharing between Motorola and Apple devices will be more seamless.

Quick Share With AirDrop Support Reached One More Device

As spotted by Android Authority's Zac Kew-Denniss, the Motorola Razr Fold is getting AirDrop support with Quick Share. Screenshots included in the report show that files are shared from the foldable to the MacBook through Quick Share. This enables cross-platform sharing between the Motorola Razr Fold and Apple devices.

Google earlier confirmed that the Razr Fold would soon get AirDrop compatibility with Quick Share. It appears to be the first Motorola phone to gain this functionality. Select Android phones, including the Pixel 9 series, Pixel 10 series, Samsung Galaxy S26 series, OnePlus 15 and Xiaomi 17T Pro, already offer this feature.

Google made Quick Share compatible with AirDrop last year with the Pixel 10 series, enabling seamless file transfers between Android and Apple devices. This feature allows Android users to send files to iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices through AirDrop. The integration eliminates the need for third-party apps or cloud-based services. Until recently, AirDrop was exclusive to Apple's ecosystem,

Motorola Razr Fold was launched in India in May with a price of Rs. 1,49,999 for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It has a 6.6-inch cover display and an 8.1-inch inner display. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. It carries a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Google Pixel 10

Google Pixel 10

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and premium design
  • Bright display
  • AI smart features on board
  • Decent primary camera
  • Seven years of software support
  • Bad
  • Limited to a single 256GB storage only
  • Tensor G5 is underwhelming
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Not massive upgrades compared to Pixel 9
Read detailed Google Pixel 10 review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4970mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x242 pixels
Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Flagship build and design
  • Excellent display
  • Great cameras
  • Good battery life
  • AI features are fun
  • Bad
  • Processor is still not great
  • Heats up
  • No longer compact
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Motorola Razr Fold

Motorola Razr Fold

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Bright AMOLED displays
  • Decent cameras
  • Decent performance
  • Clean user interface
  • Long battery life
  • Bad
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
  • Slightly bulkier than other foldables
  • IP rating could be better
Read detailed Motorola Razr Fold review
Display (Primary) 8.10-inch
Cover Display 6.60-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2520 pixels
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2232x2484 pixels
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Further reading: Motorola Razr Fold, AirDrop, Quick Share, AirDrop via Quick Share
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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