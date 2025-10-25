Technology News
  HMD Fusion 2 Key Features, Specifications Leaked Online: Snapdragon 6s Gen 4, New Smart Outfits, and More

HMD Fusion 2 Key Features, Specifications Leaked Online: Snapdragon 6s Gen 4, New Smart Outfits, and More

The upcoming HMD Fusion 2 is reported to feature a new Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor.

Written by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 October 2025 11:00 IST
HMD Fusion 2 Key Features, Specifications Leaked Online: Snapdragon 6s Gen 4, New Smart Outfits, and More
Highlights
  • HMD is reportedly working on the next-generation HMD Fusion 2
  • The smartphone might feature second generation of Smart Outfits
  • The handset is reported to feature a 120Hz OLED display
HMD is reportedly working on its next-generation of modular smartphone, known as HMD Fusion 2. The upcoming smartphone will be the successor of the HMD Fusion, which was recently launched in India. Now, the key details of the HMD Fusion 2 have surfaced online, revealing some key features and specifications. The upcoming smartphone is reported to feature new Smart Outfits, which was first introduced with HMD Fusion. Moreover, the handset is also reported to pack the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor.

HMD Fusion 2 Key Features and Specifications Leaked

As per a post by HMD Meme on X, the HMD Fusion 2 will reportedly feature Smart Outfits Gen 2 with new Pogo Pin 2.0. These are basically customisable outfits that can be attached to the phone through six smart pins.

In a separate post, the tipster claims that the company is planning to introduce new Smart Outfits, including a Casual Outfit with a Kickstand, Wireless Charging Outfit, a Rugged Outfit, Gaming Outfit, Camera Grip Outfit, Flashy Outfit, Speaker Outfit, QR and Barcode Outfit, and Smart Projector Outfit.

Moreover, the tipster also claims that the upcoming smart outfits will not be cross-compatible with the first generation. Moving on, the tipster also revealed some key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. To start with, the handset is reported to feature a 6.58-inch OLED display with Full HD+ resolution. The handset is also reported to pack a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

The HMD Fusion 2 is also reported to be powered by the recently-introduced Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor. The handset might also feature dual-camera setup on the rear panel with a 108-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The handset is also reported to feature IP65, Bluetooth 5.3, dual speakers, and a 3.5mm audio jack. That being said, there is no information about the launch date of the upcoming modular smartphone.

Further reading: HMD Fusion 2, HMD Fusion 2 specifications
HMD Fusion 2 Key Features, Specifications Leaked Online: Snapdragon 6s Gen 4, New Smart Outfits, and More
