Samsung is reportedly planning to launch several Galaxy A-series models early next year. According to a tipster's claims, the South Korean tech conglomerate's launch spree will begin with the Galaxy A07 5G, and it could see the light of day either this month or next year. The brand is also believed to introduce the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 earlier than their usual launch timelines, and both models may still ship with Samsung's proprietary Exynos processors.

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G, Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 Launch Timeline

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav's X post, the Samsung Galaxy A07 5G is expected to be launched in December or January 2026. Thus, there is a possibility that we may see the handset before the tech giant's annual Galaxy Unpacked event, which is usually held in January for the launch of the flagship Galaxy S-series models.

Late night exclusive ✨



Samsung Galaxy A07 5G is expected to launch later this month or in early January 2026. This time, Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy A37 (Exynos 1480) and Galaxy A57 (Exynos 1680) earlier than usual, in February 2026, compared to the typical A3x and… — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 9, 2025

The 4G variant of the Samsung Galaxy A07 5G, notably, was introduced in India in October 2025, alongside the Samsung Galaxy F07 4G and Galaxy M07 4G models. Its price is set at 8,999.

Following Galaxy Unpacked, two more Galaxy A-series launches are said to be on the cards. As per the tipster, the company is planning an earlier-than-usual launch window of the purported Galaxy A37 5G and Galaxy A57 5G. While they usually debut in March or April, their launch could be moved up by a month, and the handsets may be introduced in February 2026, instead.

Any details surrounding the aforementioned models officially remain under wraps, although the tipster has tipped some information about their chipsets. The Samsung Galaxy A37 is expected to be powered by the Exynos 1480 processor, which also powers the Galaxy A55, Galaxy F56, and Galaxy M56. The chipset may be paired with an Xclipse 530 GPU.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A57 could get the unannounced Exynos 1680 processor, accompanied by the Samsung Xclipse 550 GPU. The same chip, notably, was recently sighted on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) certification website. The Galaxy A57 was also spotted on Samsung's test server and the IMEI database with the model number SM-A576B/DS, hinting towards its imminent debut in the country.