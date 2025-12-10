Technology News
English Edition
Samsung Galaxy A36, Galaxy A56 Launch Timeline Tipped; Galaxy A07 5G May Debut in December

The Samsung Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 are tipped to ship with Android 16.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 10 December 2025 08:48 IST
Samsung Galaxy A36, Galaxy A56 Launch Timeline Tipped; Galaxy A07 5G May Debut in December

Samsung launched the Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 (pictured) in India in March 2025

Highlights
  • The Galaxy A07 5G is tipped to debut in December or January 2026
  • Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 could launch earlier than usual, in February
  • Galaxy A57 5G is tipped to run on the upcoming Exynos 1680 chipset
Samsung is reportedly planning to launch several Galaxy A-series models early next year. According to a tipster's claims, the South Korean tech conglomerate's launch spree will begin with the Galaxy A07 5G, and it could see the light of day either this month or next year. The brand is also believed to introduce the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 earlier than their usual launch timelines, and both models may still ship with Samsung's proprietary Exynos processors.

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G, Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 Launch Timeline

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav's X post, the Samsung Galaxy A07 5G is expected to be launched in December or January 2026. Thus, there is a possibility that we may see the handset before the tech giant's annual Galaxy Unpacked event, which is usually held in January for the launch of the flagship Galaxy S-series models.

The 4G variant of the Samsung Galaxy A07 5G, notably, was introduced in India in October 2025, alongside the Samsung Galaxy F07 4G and Galaxy M07 4G models. Its price is set at 8,999.

Following Galaxy Unpacked, two more Galaxy A-series launches are said to be on the cards. As per the tipster, the company is planning an earlier-than-usual launch window of the purported Galaxy A37 5G and Galaxy A57 5G. While they usually debut in March or April, their launch could be moved up by a month, and the handsets may be introduced in February 2026, instead.

Any details surrounding the aforementioned models officially remain under wraps, although the tipster has tipped some information about their chipsets. The Samsung Galaxy A37 is expected to be powered by the Exynos 1480 processor, which also powers the Galaxy A55, Galaxy F56, and Galaxy M56. The chipset may be paired with an Xclipse 530 GPU.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A57 could get the unannounced Exynos 1680 processor, accompanied by the Samsung Xclipse 550 GPU. The same chip, notably, was recently sighted on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) certification website. The Galaxy A57 was also spotted on Samsung's test server and the IMEI database with the model number SM-A576B/DS, hinting towards its imminent debut in the country.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A07 5G, Samsung Galaxy A37 5G, Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A57, Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Samsung Galaxy A57 Specifications, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Microsoft to Invest $17.5 Billion to Scale India’s AI and Cloud, Joins Google and OpenAI’s Recent Push
Samsung Galaxy A36, Galaxy A56 Launch Timeline Tipped; Galaxy A07 5G May Debut in December
