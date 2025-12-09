After the successful season 1, Top Cooku Dupe Cooku is back with its second season, where the viewers will witness the epic challenges and complex tasks. From comic cooking blunders to candid conversations, this reality show has finally landed on the digital screens. This season will feature a fresh lineup of celebrities who will compete in pairs only to win the title. The sequences of the show are highly comic, full of humor, and light-hearted. Also, the twists will keep the audience hooked to the screens.

When and Where to Watch Top Cooku Dupe Cooku Season 2

The show is now streaming on SunNXT, where new episodes drop on Saturdays and Sundays. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Cast and Crew of Top Cooku Dupe Cooku Season 2

Hosted by Sivaangi, Top Cooku Dupe Cooku is back with a fresh season that revolves around celebrities who are paired with the non-cook ‘Dupe Cooks.' The pairs must face the culinary challenges and wild tasks only to bag the title. Chef Venkatesh Bhat and Chef Rammohan will be judging the dishes. From fun cooking tasks to intense eliminations, the competition will have new twists this season.

Directed by Parthiv Mani, Season 2 features Adhirchi Arun, Bharat Rajesh, Monisha Blessy, Dheena, and more. The show is being hosted by Sivaangi, while Chef Venkatesh Bhat and Chef Rammohan will be the judges for the season. The producers of the show are Prathima Cuppala and HK Ravoofa.

Reception of Top Cooku Dupe Cooku Season 2

The show has recently aired on the digital screens; henceforth, the reviews are awaited for Season 2. The overall rating of the show is 7.6/10.