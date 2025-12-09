Technology News
Redmi Note 15 series was launched in China earlier this year.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 December 2025 12:52 IST
Photo Credit: X/ Redmi

Redmi Note 15 5G 108 Master Pixel Edition is teased to sport a curved display

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 15 5G might sport a curved display in India
  • Redmi Note 15 5G will be available in India via Amazon
  • The company has yet to reveal the pricing details
Redmi Note 15 5G 108 Master Pixel Edition will be launched in India soon, the Chinese smartphone maker confirmed on Tuesday. While the key specifications and features of the upcoming handset remain under wraps, the Xiaomi sub-brand has teased its design. The phone appears with a slim form factor, while sporting a curved display. It could feature a metal frame, too. The left of the upcoming Redmi Note 15 5G Master Pixel Edition is shown to be clean. The company is expected to reveal the exact launch date of the phone in India soon.

Redmi Note 15 5G 108 Master Pixel Edition Will Launch in India on January 6, 2026

In a post on X, the Xiaomi sub-brand confirmed that it will soon launch the Redmi Note 15 5G 108 Master Pixel Edition in India. Additionally, a dedicated microsite for the phone is now live on Amazon, revealing the phone's exact launch date in the country, while also confirming its availability via the e-commerce platform. The smartphone will be launched in the country on January 6, 2026. However, the key specifications and features of the soon-to-be-launched handset remain under wraps.

redmi note 15 launch date amazon Redmi Note 15

Redmi Note 15 108 Master Pixel Edition will be sold in India via Amazon.
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Redmi

In terms of design, the Redmi Note 15 5G 108 Master Pixel Edition is teased to sport a curved display. The left side of the phone is shown to be clean. The power button and volume controls are expected to be placed on the right side. The upcoming Redmi handset might also feature a metal frame. It boasts a slim form factor, too.

Recently, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), on X, leaked the specifications of the Redmi Note 15's India version. The handset is said to be equipped with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by an unspecified Snapdragon chipset while running on HyperOS. The Note 15 might carry a 108-megapixel primary camera on the back, too. It could be backed by a larger than 5,500mAh battery. More details about the phone are expected to surface online in the coming days.

These details appear to be different from the previously leaked specifications. Recently, a report stated that the Redmi Note 15 5G will sport a 6.77-inch (1,080 x 2,392 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could measure 164 x 75.42 x 7.35mm in dimensions, while it might weigh about 178g. Powering the smartphone is said to be a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. It will reportedly ship with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.

