Angels Fallen OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

This December, Angels Fallen is coming to your home screens via OTT. It is a supernatural action thriller that follows a warrior who returns from hopelessness to face the dark forces threatening humanity. It bends mythology with the demonic events and the fast-paced struggles. This movie shows the intense narrative of redemption with inner conflict. There is a gritty tone, high-stakes conflicts between evil and good. It is like a dark fantasy and action drama with mysterious characters played by stellar actors.

When and Where to Watch

Angels Fallen is coming to homescreens via OTT, Lionsgate Play from December 12, 2025.

Trailer and Plot

Angels Fallen trailer is about the mythological events with the battles around a dark tone set because of heavy actions. This journey is filled with demonic and supernatural twists. It shows the intense struggles, eerie surroundings and the struggle of emotions. The plot revolves around Gabriel, who falls as a demon hunter and is pulled into the world where he was left behind. He is then joined by the team of specialised warriors, and he goes to different dangerous places to stop the old demons from rising. Gabriel faces his past, and he finds the secrets that challenge everything he has trusted in.

Cast and Crew

The movie's director is Ali Zamani, and the writer is Amanda Barton. The stars are Nicola Posener, Houston Rhines, Michael Madsen, Eric Roberts, Caroline Amiguet and others; there are many new faces which have not been revealed yet.

Reception

The movie is in talks because of its mythological facts, and emotionally intense with battles, all create a different vibe to it. There is no IMDb rating yet.