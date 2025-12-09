Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Lava Play Max Launched in India With Vapour Chamber Cooling, Dimensity 7300 SoC: Price, Specifications

Lava Play Max Launched in India With Vapour Chamber Cooling, Dimensity 7300 SoC: Price, Specifications

Lava Play Max features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W charging.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 9 December 2025 13:20 IST
Lava Play Max Launched in India With Vapour Chamber Cooling, Dimensity 7300 SoC: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Play Max 5G features a 6.72-inch display

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Lava Play Max 5G is released in two shades
  • It has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera
  • Lava Play Max 5G has IP54 rating for dust and water resistance
Advertisement

Lava Play Max 5G was launched in India on Tuesday. The new Lava Play series handset comes in two different colour options with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset under the hood. The Lava Play Max features a 6.72-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and has a 50-megapixel rear camera unit. The Lava Play Max houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support. It has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance

Lava Play Max 5G Price in India

The Lava Play Max 5G is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM model with the same amount of storage is priced at Rs. 14,999. It is offered in Deccan Black and Himalayan White colour options. 

Lava Play Max 5G Specifications 

The Lava Play Max 5G runs on Android 15, and features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is equipped with a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. 

With the virtual RAM feature, the onboard RAM in the Lava Play Max 5G can be expanded up to 8GB using unused storage. The onboard storage can be expanded up to 1TB through a microSD card.  For optics, the handset has a 50-megapixel rear camera unit. The rear camera supports electronic image stabilisation (EIS) and offers 4K video recording at 30fps. 

For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The Lava Play Max 5G has an IP54-rated build for dust and water resistance. For thermal management during multitasking and gaming sessions, the handset offers Vapour Chamber cooling. Lava claims that popular titles like COD Mobile, BGMI and Free Fire can be played seamlessly on the device without any heating issues.

The Lava Play Max 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery, along with support for 33W fast charging. 

Lava Play Max

Lava Play Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Cover Display 6.72-inch
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lava Play Max, Lava Play Max Price in India
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Redmi Note 15 5G 108 Master Pixel Special Edition India Launch Date; Amazon Availability Confirmed
Realme Narzo 90 Series India Launch Date Announced; RAM and Storage Variants, Colourways Leaked
Lava Play Max Launched in India With Vapour Chamber Cooling, Dimensity 7300 SoC: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 15 5G 108 Master Pixel Edition Will Launch in India on This Date
  2. OnePlus 15R Roundup: Price in India, Specs and Everything We Know So Far
  3. iPhone 16 Becomes the Best-Selling Smartphone in Q3 2025
  4. Lava Play Max Launched in India With Vapour Chamber Cooling at This Price
  5. Poco C85 5G With a 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  6. OnePlus Pad Go 2 First Impressions
  7. Jolla Phone Launched With 5,500mAh Replaceable Battery, Sailfish OS 5
  8. Paramount Launches Hostile Bid to Derail Netflix-Warner Bros. Deal
  9. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launch Date, Price Details Revealed in New Leaks
  10. GTA 6 Roundup: Price in India, Launch Date, System Requirements and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  2. Hedda Now Streaming on Prime Video: What You Need to Know About Tessa Thompson's Starrer Drama
  3. Kaise Banta Hai Season 2 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know
  4. Google Denies Reports of Ads in Gemini, Says No Such Plans in the Works
  5. Apple-Google Reportedly Collaborate to Make Switching Between Android and iPhone Easier
  6. Realme Narzo 90 Series India Launch Date Announced; RAM and Storage Variants, Colourways Leaked
  7. Lava Play Max Launched in India With Vapour Chamber Cooling, Dimensity 7300 SoC: Price, Specifications
  8. Redmi Note 15 5G 108 Master Pixel Special Edition India Launch Date; Amazon Availability Confirmed
  9. iPhone 16 Tops List of Best-Selling Smartphones in Q3 2025 as Apple, Samsung Lead the Market
  10. Black Shark Gaming Tablet Teased to Launch Soon With Snapdragon Chip, 8.8-Inch Display
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »