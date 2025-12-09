Lava Play Max 5G was launched in India on Tuesday. The new Lava Play series handset comes in two different colour options with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset under the hood. The Lava Play Max features a 6.72-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and has a 50-megapixel rear camera unit. The Lava Play Max houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support. It has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance

Lava Play Max 5G Price in India

The Lava Play Max 5G is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM model with the same amount of storage is priced at Rs. 14,999. It is offered in Deccan Black and Himalayan White colour options.

Lava Play Max 5G Specifications

The Lava Play Max 5G runs on Android 15, and features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is equipped with a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

With the virtual RAM feature, the onboard RAM in the Lava Play Max 5G can be expanded up to 8GB using unused storage. The onboard storage can be expanded up to 1TB through a microSD card. For optics, the handset has a 50-megapixel rear camera unit. The rear camera supports electronic image stabilisation (EIS) and offers 4K video recording at 30fps.

For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The Lava Play Max 5G has an IP54-rated build for dust and water resistance. For thermal management during multitasking and gaming sessions, the handset offers Vapour Chamber cooling. Lava claims that popular titles like COD Mobile, BGMI and Free Fire can be played seamlessly on the device without any heating issues.

The Lava Play Max 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery, along with support for 33W fast charging.