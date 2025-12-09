Technology News
English Edition
Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition Launched in India With Custom Hardware Design and Custom UI Elements: Price, Features

Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition's design is claimed to be inspired by the aesthetics of late 90s and early 2000s technology.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 December 2025 19:00 IST
Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition Launched in India With Custom Hardware Design and Custom UI Elements: Price, Features

Nothing's special edition handset will be exclusive to 1,000 units globally

Highlights
  • The limited variant was co-designed with Nothing Community members
  • Its price in India is set at Rs. 28,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model
  • The exclusive India sale will happen at a Bengaluru drop event on Dec 13
Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition was launched in India on Tuesday. It arrives as a special edition variant of the Nothing Phone 3a, which was introduced in March this year. The handset is said to be a collaborative effort as part of the Community Edition Project, incorporating design aesthetics and UI elements chosen from submissions by more than 700 members of the Nothing Community. As per the company, the Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition comes with a new design, a unique lock screen clock, and a new wallpaper to match.

Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition Price in India, Availability

The price of Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition in India is set at Rs. 28,999 for the sole variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Nothing will produce only 1,000 units of the special edition handset, which will be available across all markets as part of a limited release.

In India, the Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition can be purchased at an exclusive special drop event in Bengaluru on December 13.

Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition: What Sets it Apart

The Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition carries the same features and specifications as the standard model. You can read more about it here.

According to the company, Stage 1 of the Nothing Community Edition Project involved the design process. Community member Emre Kayganacl had the winning hardware package and design, which is claimed to be inspired by the aesthetics of late 90s and early 2000s technology.

Nothing's latest Community Edition Project also included a new category, dubbed Accessory Design, and Ambrogio Tacconi and Louis Aymond's submission was chosen. Each face of the Dice has numbers rendered in the company's signature Ndot 55 font.

Community member Jad Zock designed the new lock screen clock face and the wallpaper, in collaboration with Nothing's London-based software team. It is claimed to reduce the visual clutter and guide the eye towards the key components, aligning with the signature aesthetics of the NothingOS. Users can pick between four colour options for the wallpaper — two blue and two purple.

Community member Sushruta Sarkar was selected for the ‘Made Together' marketing campaign of the Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition, Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition Launch, Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition Price in India, Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition Specifications, Nothing Phone 3a, Nothing, Nothing Community Edition Project
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
