Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Now Available to Pre-Order in China: Price, Specifications

Galaxy Z TriFold is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset paired with 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 December 2025 15:46 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Now Available to Pre-Order in China: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold boasts a 10-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner display

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Prices start at CNY 19,999 (roughly Rs. 2,54,500) for the 16GB + 512GB
  • It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset
  • The phone packs a 200-megapixel main rear camera
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is now available for pre-order in China, highlighting the next global step for Samsung's first two-fold smartphone after its recent debut in South Korea. The new tri-panel foldable pushes the boundaries of smartphone design with a tablet-like 10.0-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner display and a 6.5-inch full-HD+ cover screen. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, the Galaxy Z TriFold will go on sale in South Korea on December 12.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Now Available to Pre-Order in China

The price of the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold starts at CNY 19,999 (roughly Rs. 2,54,500) for the base 16GB + 512GB configuration. The higher 16GB + 1TB variant costs CNY 21,999 (roughly Rs. 2,79,900). The phone, offered in a single black version, is currently available for pre-order in China via the Samsung China website

In South Korea, the Galaxy Z TriFold handset is priced at KRW 3,59,400 million (approx. Rs. 2.2 lakh). It is set to be available in Singapore, Taiwan, and the UAE by the end of December as well, and it will be introduced in the US in Q1 2026.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Features, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold features a 10-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits peak brightness, along with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 2,600 nits peak brightness.

Galaxy Z TriFold is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset paired with 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The device features a titanium hinge, armour aluminium frame, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection, and an IP48 dust and water resistance. It ships with Android 16-based One UI 8.

Samsung equips the Galaxy Z TriFold with a 200-megapixel main sensor with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with OIS and up to 30x digital zoom. It also features two 10-megapixel front cameras placed on the cover and inner displays.

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold packs a 5,600mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and USB Type-C. It also houses a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, weighs about 309g, and measures 12.9mm when folded and 3.9mm when unfolded.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 10.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2520 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 5,600mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2,160x1,584 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Price, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Starlink Executive Clarifies: India Pricing Was a 'Glitch', Still Awaiting Launch Approval

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Now Available to Pre-Order in China: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 15 5G 108 Master Pixel Edition Will Launch in India on This Date
  2. Lava Play Max Launched in India With Vapour Chamber Cooling at This Price
  3. Poco C85 5G With a 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  4. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launch Date, Price Details Revealed in New Leaks
  5. GTA 6 Roundup: Price in India, Launch Date, System Requirements and More
  6. OnePlus Watch Lite Confirmed to Launch on This Date
  7. Moto G Stylus (2026) Design Seen in Leaked Renders Alongside Moto Tag 2
  8. Qualcomm's Acquisition of Augentix to Boost Its Smart Camera Portfolio
  9. iPhone 16 Becomes the Best-Selling Smartphone in Q3 2025
  10. Samsung's Galaxy Z TriFold Is Now Available to Pre-Order in China
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Shares Safety Guardrails for Chrome Browser’s Agentic Capabilities
  2. Google Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold Extended Repair Program for Specific Hardware Issues Announced
  3. Qualcomm Acquires Augentix to Expand Smart Camera Portfolio and Insight Platform
  4. Moto G Stylus (2026) Design Spotted in Leaked Renders Alongside Moto Tag 2; Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Tipped to Offer Stylus Support
  5. The Android Show: Google Teases AI Smart Glasses Alongside Likeness, PC Connect For Samsung Galaxy XR Headset
  6. Truecaller Introduces New Feature to Protect the Entire Family from Call-Based Scams
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Now Available to Pre-Order in China: Price, Specifications
  8. Starlink Executive Clarifies: India Pricing Was a 'Glitch', Still Awaiting Launch Approval
  9. Honor Robot Phone to Enter Mass Production in H1 2026, Tipster Claims
  10. Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »