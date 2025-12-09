Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is now available for pre-order in China, highlighting the next global step for Samsung's first two-fold smartphone after its recent debut in South Korea. The new tri-panel foldable pushes the boundaries of smartphone design with a tablet-like 10.0-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner display and a 6.5-inch full-HD+ cover screen. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, the Galaxy Z TriFold will go on sale in South Korea on December 12.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Now Available to Pre-Order in China

The price of the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold starts at CNY 19,999 (roughly Rs. 2,54,500) for the base 16GB + 512GB configuration. The higher 16GB + 1TB variant costs CNY 21,999 (roughly Rs. 2,79,900). The phone, offered in a single black version, is currently available for pre-order in China via the Samsung China website.

In South Korea, the Galaxy Z TriFold handset is priced at KRW 3,59,400 million (approx. Rs. 2.2 lakh). It is set to be available in Singapore, Taiwan, and the UAE by the end of December as well, and it will be introduced in the US in Q1 2026.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Features, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold features a 10-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits peak brightness, along with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 2,600 nits peak brightness.

Galaxy Z TriFold is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset paired with 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The device features a titanium hinge, armour aluminium frame, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection, and an IP48 dust and water resistance. It ships with Android 16-based One UI 8.

Samsung equips the Galaxy Z TriFold with a 200-megapixel main sensor with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with OIS and up to 30x digital zoom. It also features two 10-megapixel front cameras placed on the cover and inner displays.

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold packs a 5,600mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and USB Type-C. It also houses a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, weighs about 309g, and measures 12.9mm when folded and 3.9mm when unfolded.

