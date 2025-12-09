Ronkini Bhavan OTT Release: Know Where to Watch This Bengali Web Series Online?

Ronkini Bhavan, a Bengali web series, doesn't have a specific release date as of now; however, it will be released on the OTT platform ZEE5. However, the trailer was dropped on X, and the web series is expected to release at the end of December. This is a thriller drama starring Shyamoupti Mudly, Gourab Roy Chowdhury, along with others. Abhrajit Sen directs the web series, and here's everything you need to know about the cast, plot and other details.

When and Where to Watch Ronkini Bhavan

The suspense thriller Ronkini Bhavan will be released on ZEE5. As of now, there is no release date provided.

Official Trailer and Plot

The official motion picture of Ronkini Bhavan, a psychological thriller, is available to stream on ZEE5.Ronkini Bhavan is a suspense thriller directed by Abhrajit Sen. The story covers the life of a new bride who enters her husband's ancestral home. Upon her arrival, she finds out about a dark history and an alleged secret curse. There is a lineage of newlywed women in the family who have mysteriously gone missing or have had some tragic ends. The main focus of the plot is her trying to find the truth behind the disappearance and save herself from the same destiny that has befallen the previous wives. The series is described as an exploration of the psychological fear, inherited trauma and navigated through the labyrinth of family tradition and secrets.

Cast and Crew

Directed by Abhrajit Sen, the series stars Shyamoupti Mudly, Gourab Roy Chowdhury, Bidipta Chakraborty and many more.

Reception

Ronkini Bhavan is a Bengali web series. It is a psychological thriller based on the disappearance of the new brides in the home. As of now, there is no IMDB rating available.