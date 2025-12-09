Technology News
The Great Shamsuddin Family OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

The Great Shamsuddin Family releases on December 12, 2025, bringing a relatable, chaotic and emotional desi family drama to OTT screens.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 December 2025 22:00 IST


Photo Credit: JioHotstar

The Great Shamsuddin Family releases December 12, delivering chaotic, emotional, comedic desi drama

Highlights
  • The Great Shamsuddin Family streams from December 12, 2025
  • Starring Kritika Kamra, Naseeruddin Shah, Fareeda Jalal and Shreya Dhanwa
  • A fun, chaotic desi family drama packed with comedy, emotions, and cultur
The Great Shamsuddin Family is a movie that you can relate to if there is no personal space concept in your family, if they are like comedy characters, and if gossip spreads all over with 6G speed, as said Kritika Kamra for her movie announcement. This is a family that gives you comedy stuff with relatable characters. There are lovable characters with conflicts and cultural values, and joy in togetherness. There is humour in the movie with warmth and emotional lines.

When and Where to watch

The Great Shamsuddin Family is coming on December 12, 2025, for its family drama to reveal on JioHotstar.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer talks about a family which is joint and has much chaos in their life. There, Kritika Kamra is in the lead, who handles her work in the chaos of the family. Secrets are revealed to each other, and they stood by each other, sorting things out. The film shows how a large family can be a picture-perfect family and still have much chaos within each other. There are misunderstandings, values, traditions and aspirations with lots of drama. It is a light drama with the perfect entertainer for all age groups. This movie is completely desi with all the drama of emotions, comedy and more.

Cast and Crew

The movie stars Kritika Kamra, Fareeda Jalal, and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

Sheeba Chaddha, Purab Kohli, Dolly Ahluwalia, Juhi Babbar, Natasha Rastogi and others are also there. Anusha Rizvi is the director and the writer. It is produced by Ajit Andhare, Alok Jain and Mahmood Farooqui under Star Studios.

Reception

Such of the movie is coming after a long time, so there is a lot of excitement and buzz for it. It has no IMDb rating yet.

Comments

Further reading: The Great Shamsuddin, family drama, comedy, OTT, JioHotstar
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google Shares Safety Guardrails for Chrome Browser’s Agentic Capabilities
Best Thin and Light Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh in India: MacBook Air (M4), Samsung Galaxy Book 5, and More

