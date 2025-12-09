Technology News
English Edition

Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition First Impressions

The Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition brings a new colour option along with some customisation. Check out our first impressions to know more about it.

Written by Rohan Pal, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 December 2025 19:00 IST
Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition First Impressions

The Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition comes with a price tag of Rs. 28,999

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition comes in a fresh new colour
  • The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC 
  • The device runs on Android 15 with Nothing OS 3.2 on top
Advertisement

Nothing is one of the few brands that pays special attention to its community. The brand always takes feedback from its community and gives them a chance to shape design, software, and more for the Nothing lineup. And taking this a step further, the brand has introduced a new variant of the Nothing Phone 3a, which is made in partnership with its community. Yes, we are talking about the Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition. The latest smartphone is priced at Rs 28,999 and will be available in limited quantities. I got the chance to spend some time with the device, and this is what you need to know. 

Design and Attention to Details

2 Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition

The Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition comes with a new colour option.

 

The main idea behind this new edition is to showcase the brand's deep engagement with its community. The company says that for this year's edition, there were over 700 submissions across segments such as design, software, accessories, and more. The four winners were selected and worked side by side with Nothing's team to create the Phone 3a Community Edition. So, with this new smartphone, you will see some design aesthetics created by community members. 

First and foremost is the packaging. While the standard Nothing box comes with a standard White box, this one feels refreshing with the new colour option. And the same scheme is implemented on the device itself. You get a frosted teal tone at the back panel, which looks different from the usual Nothing-branded smartphones. 

The back panel comes with a frosted glass panel, which is premium and also helps prevent smudges. This also makes it easier to hold in your hand. Moreover, subtle pink and yellow tones are used around the back panel, adding more charm to the overall look and feel. 

5 Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition

The smartphone packs different-colour buttons, which look good.

 

The company has also gone a step ahead and added different colours to the buttons. So, the volume control button is black, and the power on/off button is silver. Lastly, we also have a hot-pink sort of colour on the Essential Key. 

The Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition comes with a custom clock face and an exclusive wallpaper. One can use four wallpaper versions, with two in blue and two in purple. 

3 Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition

The phone also comes with different exclusive wallpapers along with a customised watch face.

 

The rest of the specifications remain the same as the standard Nothing Phone 3a (Review) smartphone. You get a 6.77-inch Full HD+ flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive screen refresh rate. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor along with Adreno 720 GPU. The handset is available in a single variant of 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. 

On the camera front, the handset features a dual-camera setup with a combination of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, the handset packs a 32-megapixel shooter—the Nothing Phone 3a runs Android 15 with NothingOS 3.1 on top. Lastly, you get a 5,000mAh battery with 50W fast charging support.

6 Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition

That being said, this will be a limited edition, and the company says that only 1,000 units are available globally. You can get the chance to get the device in India on December 13, 2025, exclusively at a special drop event in Bengaluru. 

Nothing Phone 3a

Nothing Phone 3a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Fun and engaging software
  • Variety of cameras
  • Good daylight cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Low light video needs work
  • IP rating could have been better
  • Does not support HDR10+ video streaming
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3a review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition, Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition Price in India, Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition Project, Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition Specifications
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition Launched in India With Custom Hardware Design and Custom UI Elements: Price, Features

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition First Impressions
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 15 5G 108 Master Pixel Edition Will Launch in India on This Date
  2. OpenAI's Code Red to Reportedly Continue Till Two More AI Models Are Released
  3. Lava Play Max Launched in India With Vapour Chamber Cooling at This Price
  4. iPhone 16 Becomes the Best-Selling Smartphone in Q3 2025
  5. OnePlus Watch Lite Confirmed to Launch on This Date
  6. Samsung's Galaxy Z TriFold Is Now Available to Pre-Order in China
  7. Paramount Launches Hostile Bid to Derail Netflix-Warner Bros. Deal
  8. Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition Launched: Here's What Makes It Special
  9. Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI to Reportedly Release GPT-5.2 AI Model This Week, But ‘Code Red’ Will Continue
  2. Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition Launched in India With Custom Hardware Design and Custom UI Elements: Price, Features
  3. Google Shares Safety Guardrails for Chrome Browser’s Agentic Capabilities
  4. Google Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold Extended Repair Program for Specific Hardware Issues Announced
  5. Qualcomm Acquires Augentix to Expand Smart Camera Portfolio and Insight Platform
  6. Moto G Stylus (2026) Design Spotted in Leaked Renders Alongside Moto Tag 2; Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Tipped to Offer Stylus Support
  7. The Android Show: Google Teases AI Smart Glasses Alongside Likeness, PC Connect For Samsung Galaxy XR Headset
  8. Truecaller Introduces New Feature to Protect the Entire Family from Call-Based Scams
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Now Available to Pre-Order in China: Price, Specifications
  10. Starlink Executive Clarifies: India Pricing Was a 'Glitch', Still Awaiting Launch Approval
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »