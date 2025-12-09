Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition First Impressions

Nothing is one of the few brands that pays special attention to its community. The brand always takes feedback from its community and gives them a chance to shape design, software, and more for the Nothing lineup. And taking this a step further, the brand has introduced a new variant of the Nothing Phone 3a, which is made in partnership with its community. Yes, we are talking about the Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition. The latest smartphone is priced at Rs 28,999 and will be available in limited quantities. I got the chance to spend some time with the device, and this is what you need to know.

Design and Attention to Details

The Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition comes with a new colour option.

The main idea behind this new edition is to showcase the brand's deep engagement with its community. The company says that for this year's edition, there were over 700 submissions across segments such as design, software, accessories, and more. The four winners were selected and worked side by side with Nothing's team to create the Phone 3a Community Edition. So, with this new smartphone, you will see some design aesthetics created by community members.

First and foremost is the packaging. While the standard Nothing box comes with a standard White box, this one feels refreshing with the new colour option. And the same scheme is implemented on the device itself. You get a frosted teal tone at the back panel, which looks different from the usual Nothing-branded smartphones.

The back panel comes with a frosted glass panel, which is premium and also helps prevent smudges. This also makes it easier to hold in your hand. Moreover, subtle pink and yellow tones are used around the back panel, adding more charm to the overall look and feel.

The smartphone packs different-colour buttons, which look good.

The company has also gone a step ahead and added different colours to the buttons. So, the volume control button is black, and the power on/off button is silver. Lastly, we also have a hot-pink sort of colour on the Essential Key.

The Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition comes with a custom clock face and an exclusive wallpaper. One can use four wallpaper versions, with two in blue and two in purple.

The phone also comes with different exclusive wallpapers along with a customised watch face.

The rest of the specifications remain the same as the standard Nothing Phone 3a (Review) smartphone. You get a 6.77-inch Full HD+ flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive screen refresh rate. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor along with Adreno 720 GPU. The handset is available in a single variant of 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the handset features a dual-camera setup with a combination of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, the handset packs a 32-megapixel shooter—the Nothing Phone 3a runs Android 15 with NothingOS 3.1 on top. Lastly, you get a 5,000mAh battery with 50W fast charging support.

That being said, this will be a limited edition, and the company says that only 1,000 units are available globally. You can get the chance to get the device in India on December 13, 2025, exclusively at a special drop event in Bengaluru.