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  • HMD Vibe 2 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, Up to 128GB Storage: Price, Specifications

HMD Vibe 2 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, Up to 128GB Storage: Price, Specifications

HMD Vibe 2 5G includes a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with LED flash support.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 May 2026 13:46 IST
HMD Vibe 2 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, Up to 128GB Storage: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: HMD

HMD Vibe 2 5G has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication

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Highlights
  • HMD Vibe 2 5G launched in India in three colours
  • It is currently up for purchase on Flipkart
  • HMD Vibe 2 5G features 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage
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HMD Vibe 2 5G has been launched in India on Thursday as a successor to last year's HMD Vibe 5G. The new HMD smartphone features a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and runs on an octa-core chipset. The HMD Vibe 2 5G sports a 50-megapixel primary camera and carries a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging. It comes in three colourways, and it is equipped with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of built-in storage.

HMD Vibe 2 5G Price in India

In India, the HMD Vibe 2 5G is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. There's a 128GB storage variant with the same amount of RAM, and it is priced at Rs. 11,999. It is offered in Cosmic Lavender, Nordic Blue, and Peach Pink colour options. It is currently available on Flipkart. 

HMD Vibe 2 5G Specifications 

The dual SIM (Nano + Nano) HMD Vibe 2 5G runs on Android 16 and features a 6.7-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with a pixel density of 265ppi and 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on an octa-core Unisoc processor clocked at up to 2.3GHz. The handset features 4GB RAM as standard, alongside up to 128GB storage. 

For optics, the HMD Vibe 2 5G has an AI-backed rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary camera with LED flash support. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8-megapixel front camera. This new phone has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

For connectivity, the HMD Vibe 2 5G includes Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, and a USB Type-C port. It is also equipped with sensors such as an accelerometer, proximity sensor, and an ambient light sensor. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication. 

The HMD Vibe 2 5G features a 6000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging (charger included in the box). The smartphone measures 168×77.7×8.6mm and weighs 210g. 

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HMD Vibe 2 5G

HMD Vibe 2 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
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Further reading: HMD Vibe 2 5G, HMD Vibe 2 5G Price in India, HMD Vibe 2 5G Specifications, HMD
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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