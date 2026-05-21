HMD Vibe 2 5G has been launched in India on Thursday as a successor to last year's HMD Vibe 5G. The new HMD smartphone features a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and runs on an octa-core chipset. The HMD Vibe 2 5G sports a 50-megapixel primary camera and carries a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging. It comes in three colourways, and it is equipped with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of built-in storage.

HMD Vibe 2 5G Price in India

In India, the HMD Vibe 2 5G is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. There's a 128GB storage variant with the same amount of RAM, and it is priced at Rs. 11,999. It is offered in Cosmic Lavender, Nordic Blue, and Peach Pink colour options. It is currently available on Flipkart.

HMD Vibe 2 5G Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano + Nano) HMD Vibe 2 5G runs on Android 16 and features a 6.7-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with a pixel density of 265ppi and 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on an octa-core Unisoc processor clocked at up to 2.3GHz. The handset features 4GB RAM as standard, alongside up to 128GB storage.

For optics, the HMD Vibe 2 5G has an AI-backed rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary camera with LED flash support. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8-megapixel front camera. This new phone has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

For connectivity, the HMD Vibe 2 5G includes Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, and a USB Type-C port. It is also equipped with sensors such as an accelerometer, proximity sensor, and an ambient light sensor. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication.

The HMD Vibe 2 5G features a 6000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging (charger included in the box). The smartphone measures 168×77.7×8.6mm and weighs 210g.

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