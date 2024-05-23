Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor 200 Series to Come With Company's New Four Layer AI; Launch Timeline Confirmed, Design Teased

Honor 200 Series to Come With Company's New Four-Layer AI; Launch Timeline Confirmed, Design Teased

The Honor 200 series will ship with Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 May 2024 11:48 IST
Honor 200 Series to Come With Company's New Four-Layer AI; Launch Timeline Confirmed, Design Teased

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor 200 Pro is confirmed to launch in China in a Tian Hai Qing (translated) shade

Highlights
  • Honor 200 series is likely to include a base and a Pro handset
  • The Honor 200 Pro will feature a triple rear camera unit
  • The Honor Magic V2 will soon get a MagicOS 8.0 update
Advertisement

Honor 200 series will be unveiled globally as well as in China soon. The lineup is likely to include the Honor 200 and the Honor 200 Pro. The company announced the upcoming launch at the VivaTech 2024 event in Paris on Wednesday, May 22, where it also introduced its new four-layer AI architecture. The Honor 200 series smartphones will be the first to get these AI features and are confirmed to get Honor's MagicOS 8.0, which will also roll out to a few older handsets.

Honor 200 series launch date

At the VivaTech 2024 event, the company announced that the Honor 200 series, confirmed to ship with MagicOS 8.0, will launch globally in Paris on June 12. It added that the MagicOS 8.0 update will also roll out to the Honor Magic V2 and Honor 90 lineup soon.

The Honor 200 phones will come with an AI-backed Portrait experience, where the AI has been trained on Studio Harcourt portrait datasets, according to the company. Studio Harcourt is a French photography studio known for its classic portrait photos of celebrities and iconic figures over the years. The upcoming smartphones are claimed to deliver studio-quality portrait photos, with similar "lighting and shadow effects" as the studio portraits.

Another major AI update from the company includes the four-layer AI architecture that is said to be integrated into MagicOS. The base layer consists of a cross-device and cross-OS AI platform which garners an open ecosystem where multiple devices can be interconnected. With this, users can do tasks like type on their smartphone from their laptop keyboard, or use their phone camera as a webcam paired with the laptop, similar to what we've seen with Samsung's Galaxy AI features.

On top of this foundational layer, Honor said there is a Platform-level AI layer which allows "intent-based human-computer interaction and personalised resource allocation." The third and fourth layers of the new AI system respectively include an App-level AI and the "Interface to Cloud-AI services" which will be backed by Google Cloud. This system is claimed to improve innovation for users and increase their privacy protection.

Meanwhile, Honor China has revealed that the Honor 200 series will launch in the country on May 27. It has simultaneously teased the design of the Honor 200 Pro, which is shown in a Tian Hai Qing (translated from Chinese) shade with a dual-tone glossy and marble-like patterned finish. The back panel is seen with an elliptical, pill-shaped camera module in the top left corner housing three cameras and an LED flash unit. The power button and volume rockers appear on the right edge of the handset.

Honor 90

Honor 90

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight and Decent build quality
  • Good Display
  • Decent performance
  • Good front camera performance
  • Bad
  • Lacks 3.5mm Jack
  • Free of cost 30W charger is not enough
  • Weak details in night shots
  • MRP is Overpriced
Read detailed Honor 90 review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1200x2664 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honor 200 series, Honor 200 series launch, Honor 200, Honor 200 Pro, Honor 200 Pro design, Honor, AI, Artificial Intelligence, MagicOS 8.0, MagicOS, Honor 90, Honor 90 series, Honor 90 Pro, Honor Magic V2
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Mai Labs Unveils Metaverse Platform Mayaaverse, VR Headset Lumyn XR in India: Details
Honor 200 Series to Come With Company's New Four-Layer AI; Launch Timeline Confirmed, Design Teased
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 6T With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 Chip Launched in India: See Price
  2. OnePlus May Launch a Phone With Satellite Connectivity: Report
  3. Google Pixel 8 Will Reportedly Be Manufactured in India by This Firm
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 to Use Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC: Report
  5. Realme GT 6T First Impressions
  6. Microsoft Adds GPT-4o to Azure, Unveils Copilot AI Agents
  7. Honor 200 Series With New Four-Layer AI Confirmed to Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo N65 5G India Launch Set for May 28; to Get MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC
  2. US Lawmakers Pass FIT21 Crypto Bill That May Regulate SEC’s Involvement in Sector Oversight
  3. Google Pixel 8 to Be Manufactured in India by Dixon Technologies in Q3 2024: Report
  4. Noise Luna Ring Gets AI-Powered Wellness Coach and Other Features With Latest Update
  5. Microsoft Adds GPT-4o Support for Azure, Unveils Copilot AI Agents for Automation
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 to Use Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Exclusively: Report
  7. Honor 200 Series to Come With Company's New Four-Layer AI; Launch Timeline Confirmed, Design Teased
  8. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Seemingly Teased With New Website, Live-Action Videos
  9. CyberPowerPC Enters India, Will Introduce Its Gaming Rigs and Configurators in the Market
  10. Realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo With 13.4mm Drivers, ENC Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »