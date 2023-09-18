Vivo T2 Pro 5G is set to make its debut in India on September 22. As the launch date approaches, the Chinese smartphone brand has shared multiple teasers on X (formerly Twitter), revealing the smartphone's design and specifications. Most recently, the company has confirmed the display and chipset details of the Vivo T2 Pro 5G. The upcoming handset is confirmed to come with an AMOLED 3D curved display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo T2 Pro 5G is teased to run on MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. It is confirmed to go on sale via Flipkart.

Through multiple posts on X and a dedicated Flipkart landing page, Vivo has revealed the key specifications of the Vivo T2 Pro 5G. It is teased to come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED 3D curved display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The screen is rated to deliver a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. In the teaser images, it is seen flaunting a hole punch display design with thin bezels on the sides. It appears to have a dual rear camera setup with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS).

The Vivo T2 Pro 5G is confirmed to come with a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. Vivo claims that the upcoming handset has received over 7,20,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform and is said to be the fastest smartphone in the under Rs. 25,000 price segment. Further, with 0.73mm thickness, the handset is said to be the slimmest phone in the price segment too.

The confirmed specifications indicate that the upcoming Vivo T2 Pro 5G could be a rebadged version of the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G. The latter was unveiled in India last month with a price tag of Rs. 21,999 and Rs. 22,999 for the 128GB and 256GB variants, respectively.

The launch of Vivo T2 Pro 5G is scheduled to take place on September 22 in India at 12:00pm IST.

