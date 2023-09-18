Technology News

Vivo T2 Pro 5G Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch, Will Pack Dimensity 7200 SoC

Vivo claims that the upcoming Vivo T2 Pro 5G has received over 7,20,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 September 2023 19:03 IST
Vivo T2 Pro 5G Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch, Will Pack Dimensity 7200 SoC

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T2 Pro 5G has a hole punch display design with thin bezels on the sides

Highlights
  • Vivo T2 Pro 5G has received over 7,20,000 points on the AnTuTu
  • The handset will go on sale via Flipkart
  • Vivo T2 Pro 5G could be a rebadged version of the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G

Vivo T2 Pro 5G is set to make its debut in India on September 22. As the launch date approaches, the Chinese smartphone brand has shared multiple teasers on X (formerly Twitter), revealing the smartphone's design and specifications. Most recently, the company has confirmed the display and chipset details of the Vivo T2 Pro 5G. The upcoming handset is confirmed to come with an AMOLED 3D curved display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo T2 Pro 5G is teased to run on MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. It is confirmed to go on sale via Flipkart.

Through multiple posts on X and a dedicated Flipkart landing page, Vivo has revealed the key specifications of the Vivo T2 Pro 5G. It is teased to come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED 3D curved display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The screen is rated to deliver a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. In the teaser images, it is seen flaunting a hole punch display design with thin bezels on the sides. It appears to have a dual rear camera setup with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). 

The Vivo T2 Pro 5G is confirmed to come with a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. Vivo claims that the upcoming handset has received over 7,20,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform and is said to be the fastest smartphone in the under Rs. 25,000 price segment. Further, with 0.73mm thickness, the handset is said to be the slimmest phone in the price segment too.

The confirmed specifications indicate that the upcoming Vivo T2 Pro 5G could be a rebadged version of the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G. The latter was unveiled in India last month with a price tag of Rs. 21,999 and Rs. 22,999 for the 128GB and 256GB variants, respectively.

The launch of Vivo T2 Pro 5G is scheduled to take place on September 22 in India at 12:00pm IST.

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo T2 Pro 5G

Vivo T2 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7200
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
OS Android 13
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo T2 Pro 5G, Vivo T2 Pro 5G Price, Vivo T2 Pro 5G Specifications, Vivo T2 Pro, Vivo, AnTuTu, iQoo Z7 Pro 5G
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Honor 100 Pro Might Launch in November, Tipped to Get 1.5K Resolution Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
Disney Is Considering Selling Its Indian Streaming and TV Business, Reliance Is Among Potential Buyers

Related Stories

Vivo T2 Pro 5G Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch, Will Pack Dimensity 7200 SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honor 90 5G With 200-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India Today: See Offers
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Leaked Renders Tip Four Colour Options: See Here
  3. iPhone 16 Pro With Larger Screen, Apple Watch X Coming in 2024: Gurman
  4. Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 13T Pro Leak Again in New Renders: See Design
  5. iPhone 15 Pro Max Faces Production Challenges Amid 'Robust Demand': Kuo
  6. iOS 17 Rolls Out Today: How to Download on Eligible Models
  7. iPhone 15 Series Preorders Begin Today in India: All You Need to Know
  8. iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Price, Specifications Compared
  9. HP Spectre Foldable Laptop With 3-in-1 Usage Launched at This Price
  10. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Display Details Confirmed Ahead of Launch: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo T2 Pro 5G Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch, Will Pack Dimensity 7200 SoC
  2. Disney Is Considering Selling Its Indian Streaming and TV Business, Reliance Is Among Potential Buyers
  3. Honor 100 Pro Might Launch in November, Tipped to Get 1.5K Resolution Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  4. Moto Tab G84 Leaked Renders Suggest Design, Specifications; Could Launch Soon
  5. iOS 17 With StandBy Mode, Contact Posters and More Rolls Out Today: How to Download on Eligible Models
  6. OnePlus Pad Go India Launch Date Set For October 6, Design Officially Revealed
  7. Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 13T Pro Leak Again in New Renders Ahead of September 26 Launch
  8. iPhone 16 Pro Models With Larger Screens, Apple Watch X With New Health Features Coming in 2024: Mark Gurman
  9. ISRO’s Aditya-L1 Solar Mission Begins Collecting Scientific Data in Earth’s Orbit
  10. iPhone 15 Series' New USB Type-C Port Supports Multiple Functions: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.