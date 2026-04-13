Honor will introduce its 600 series of smartphones in select global markets soon. The lineup, including the Honor 600 and the Honor 600 Pro, will succeed the Honor 500 models, which were unveiled in China in November 2025. The upcoming 600 series phones appear to have large, rectangular camera modules with rounded edges. Notably, the company launched the Honor 600 Lite in Malaysia in March this year, although this variant is not expected to make its way to other markets.

Honor 600 Series Set to Launch Globally on April 23

Bhavya Siddappa Valença, Global Consumer Communications Lead at Honor, teased the global debut of the Honor 600 series in a recent post on X, where she shared an image showing the retail boxes of the Honor 600 and Honor 600 Pro, stating that the company is preparing to launch the lineup globally. Meanwhile, Honor's website in France reveals that the Honor 600 series will launch in the country at 10am (1:30pm IST) on April 23.

Honor has also teased the series through its official X account, where the brand showcased the design of the upcoming Honor 600 lineup. The teaser reveals two models with distinct camera layouts, suggesting differences in imaging capabilities between the standard and Pro variants.

On the company's French website, the Honor 600 is listed in Black, Golden White, and Orange finishes, and it appears to feature a dual-camera setup arranged vertically in individual circular slots within a rounded rectangular island. It is accompanied by a smaller sensor and an LED flash, placed in a pill-shaped module beside the lenses.

Meanwhile, the Honor 600 Pro is seen in Black and Golden White colourways, with a triple rear camera unit. Similar to the base model, the two lenses are placed with small circular slots. However, we see a third elongated lens beside these two, suggesting a periscope telephoto lens with enhanced zoom capabilities. Here, the additional sensor and flash are placed on the right side of the module.

Both the upcoming Honor 600 and Honor 600 Pro are expected to sport 6.57-inch 1.5K OLED displays with up to 120Hz of refresh rate. The phones could run on Snapdragon 8 series chipsets. The handsets have been tipped to house batteries with up to 9,000mAh capacity. They are likely to feature optical image stabilisation-supported 200-megapixel main rear cameras.