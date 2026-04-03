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Honor 600 Series Could Launch Soon as Company Starts Teasing Debut of a New Phone

Honor 600 and Honor 600 Pro renders recently surfaced online, revealing their design.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 April 2026 17:55 IST
Honor 600 Series Could Launch Soon as Company Starts Teasing Debut of a New Phone

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor 600 series is expected to succeed the Honor 500 lineup (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Honor 600 series might feature a Snapdragon chipset
  • Honor 600 series might sport a 200-megapixel rear camera
  • The company has yet to confirm the Honor 600 moniker
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Honor 600 series, which is expected to include the Honor 600 and Honor 600 Pro, could be unveiled soon in select global markets, as the Chinese smartphone maker has started teasing the launch of a new handset. The teased design of the unspecified Honor handset is similar to the renders of the Honor 600 and Honor 600 Pro, which recently surfaced online. The Honor 600 series is expected to feature a triple rear camera unit, housed inside a square-shaped camera module, which appears to be inspired by the design of the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Honor 600 Series Microsite Goes Live in Select Global Markets

The China-based tech firm has made a dedicated microsite for an unspecified smartphone live on its website in Malaysia. On top of this, the company has also started teasing the launch of the phone on Instagram. In a post on X, tech reviewer Sahil Karoul has claimed that the microsite belongs to the purported Honor 600 series, which is expected to be launched in select global markets later this month.

As per the microsite, the purported Honor 600 series phone will be offered globally in at least an orange colour option. It is also shown to feature a flat rear panel, with the centred Honor branding appearing at the bottom of the panel. The phone is also shown to carry a triple rear camera unit. Other details about the smartphone, including its exact launch date, chipset, pricing, and camera configuration, remain under wraps and are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

This comes soon after the purported renders of the Honor 600 and Honor 600 Pro surfaced online, revealing the design of the handsets. Both phones are expected to boast square-shaped rear camera modules, featuring an LED flash. While the Pro model might sport a triple rear camera setup, the standard model might arrive with two rear cameras. Moreover, a power button and volume controls could be placed on the right side of the Honor 600 series. Meanwhile, the two could also feature hole-cutout displays for the front-facing cameras.

In terms of specifications, the Honor 600 Pro and Honor 600 will reportedly feature 6.57-inch 1.5K OLED displays, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate. The handsets are expected to be powered by unspecified Snapdragon 8 series chipsets. The Honor 600 series could be backed by up to a 9,000mAh battery. The phones might also sport 200-megapixel primary rear cameras with optical image stabilisation.

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Further reading: Honor 600, Honor 600 Pro, Honor 600 Series, Honor 600 Launch, Honor 600 Specifications, Honor
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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