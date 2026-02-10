Technology News
Honor 600 Lite Runs Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC, Android 16

The Honor 600 Lite has also reportedly been spotted across various certification databases.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 February 2026 16:17 IST
Honor 600 Lite Runs Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC, Android 16

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor 400 Lite (pictured) was launched in select global markets in April 2025

Highlights
  • Honor 600 Lite scores 994 single-core and 3,023 multi-core points
  • Certifications suggests 5G, NFC, and eSIM support for Honor 600 Lite
  • Honor 600 Lite may ship with Android 16-based MagicOS 10
The upcoming Honor 600 Lite has appeared on Geekbench, offering fresh details about its processor and early performance numbers ahead of its expected debut. The appearance also suggests Honor could skip the Honor 500 series globally. Honor has not confirmed when the Honor 600 Lite will launch, but its recent activity across benchmarks and certifications suggests an announcement may not be far off, with reports pointing to a possible March release window.

Honor 600 Lite Geekbench Listing Reveals Key Hardware Specifications

The listing shows an unreleased Honor handset with the model number LNA-NX1, expected to be the Honor 600 Lite, and appears with a MediaTek chip labelled MT6858. Reports link this part number to the new MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset. The benchmark data suggests the phone uses an eight-core setup, with four cores clocked at 2.00GHz and another four reaching 2.40GHz, alongside a Mali-G610 MC2 graphics unit.

According to the Geekbench listing, the purported Honor 600 Lite recorded 994 points in single core performance and 3,023 points in multi core results. The entry also indicates 8GB of RAM and Android 16. The handset will likely ship with MagicOS 10 on top.

The Honor 600 Lite has also reportedly been spotted across several certification databases, including EMVCo, GCF, and TDRA, following an earlier appearance at Thailand's NBTC. These approvals confirm connectivity features such as 5G, NFC, and eSIM support, though they do not provide further hardware details.

Like the Honor 400 models, the global Honor 600 lineup, which is expected to include standard and Pro variants, could differ from the China versions set to launch in the coming months.

Notably, the current Honor 400 Lite runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7025-Ultra chipset and Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0. It comes with a 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display, a 108-megapixel sensor-led triple rear camera unit, a 16-megapixel selfie shooter and a 5,230mAh battery with 35W wired fast charging support.

Honor 600 Lite Runs Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC, Android 16
