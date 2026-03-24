Honor 600 Pro and Honor 600 are likely to go official soon as the follow-up to last year's Honor 500 Pro and Honor 500, respectively. Now, design renders of the upcoming handsets have leaked online, along with a few details surrounding their launch and specifications. Both models look similar to the iPhone 17 Pro family. The Honor 600 Pro and Honor 600 are expected to feature 6.57-inch OLED displays and could run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.

Honor 600 Pro, Honor 600 Design (Anticipated)

Winfuture.de has published official-looking renders of the unannounced Honor 600 Pro and Honor 600, offering an early look at their design. The renders looks completely different compared to the Honor 500 Pro and Honor 500, with a new long, horizontal camera bar that make the whole design look more in line with the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Honor 600, Honor 600 Pro

Photo Credit: Winfuture.de

The Pro model appears to have a triple rear camera unit, while the Honor 600 is seen with a dual rear camera setup. The Honor 600 series is shown in black and white shades, while the vanilla Honor 600 is listed in an additional orange shade resembling the Cosmic Orange colour variant of iPhone 17 Pro Max. Both models feature a hole punch cutout in the centre for the selfie camera, and the screens have narrow bezels.

The report claims that the Honor 600 Pro and Honor 600 will be launched in Europe within the next few weeks'. They will reportedly feature a 6.57-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. Both models are said to run on Snapdragon 8-series chipsets and feature a metal frame and a glass back. Battery capacity is said to be 9,000mAh.

Honor 600 Pro and Honor 600 reportedly feature a 200-megapixel main camera with OIS. The camera unit of the Pro model is said to include an ultra wide angle camera alongside a telephoto camera.

The company introsuced Honor 500 Pro and Honor 500 in China in November last year with a starting price tag of CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 33,000). The Honor 500 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The Honor 500, in contrast, runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip. They feature an 8,000mAh battery with support for 80W (wired) fast charging.