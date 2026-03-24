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  • Honor 600 Pro, Honor 600 Leaked Renders Point to iPhone 17 Pro Like Design; Tipped to Get 9,000mAh Battery

Honor 600 Pro, Honor 600 Leaked Renders Point to iPhone 17 Pro-Like Design; Tipped to Get 9,000mAh Battery

Honor 600 Pro and Honor 600 are said to feature a 6.57-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 March 2026 12:41 IST
Honor 600 Pro, Honor 600 Leaked Renders Point to iPhone 17 Pro-Like Design; Tipped to Get 9,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor 500 Pro (pictured) runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip

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Highlights
  • Honor 600 Pro and Honor 600 could launch in Europe soon
  • Both models feature a hole punch cutout in the centre for selfie camera
  • Honor 600 series will reportedly feature a 200-megapixel main rear camera
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Honor 600 Pro and Honor 600 are likely to go official soon as the follow-up to last year's Honor 500 Pro and Honor 500, respectively. Now, design renders of the upcoming handsets have leaked online, along with a few details surrounding their launch and specifications. Both models look similar to the iPhone 17 Pro family. The Honor 600 Pro and Honor 600 are expected to feature 6.57-inch OLED displays and could run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.

Honor 600 Pro, Honor 600 Design (Anticipated)

Winfuture.de has published official-looking renders of the unannounced Honor 600 Pro and Honor 600, offering an early look at their design. The renders looks completely different compared to the Honor 500 Pro and Honor 500, with a new long, horizontal camera bar that make the whole design look more in line with the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

honor 600 winfuturede Honor 600

Honor 600, Honor 600 Pro
Photo Credit: Winfuture.de

 

The Pro model appears to have a triple rear camera unit, while the Honor 600 is seen with a dual rear camera setup. The Honor 600 series is shown in black and white shades, while the vanilla Honor 600 is listed in an additional orange shade resembling the Cosmic Orange colour variant of iPhone 17 Pro Max. Both models feature a hole punch cutout in the centre for the selfie camera, and the screens have narrow bezels.

The report claims that the Honor 600 Pro and Honor 600 will be launched in Europe within the next few weeks'. They will reportedly feature a 6.57-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. Both models are said to run on Snapdragon 8-series chipsets and feature a metal frame and a glass back. Battery capacity is said to be 9,000mAh.

Honor 600 Pro and Honor 600 reportedly feature a 200-megapixel main camera with OIS. The camera unit of the Pro model is said to include an ultra wide angle camera alongside a telephoto camera.

The company introsuced Honor 500 Pro and Honor 500 in China in November last year with a starting price tag of CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 33,000). The Honor 500 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The Honor 500, in contrast, runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip. They feature an 8,000mAh battery with support for 80W (wired) fast charging.

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • The boldest redesign since the iPhone X
  • Bright and stunning display
  • A19 Pro under the hood guarantees excellent performance
  • Massive camera upgrade
  • Video quality gets a much-needed bump
  • Centre Stage camera at the front changes selfie game on iPhones forever
  • Improved charging speed
  • Bad
  • Aluminium body picks up scratches
  • Expensive
  • Heavier than the 16 Pro Max
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
Honor 500 Pro

Honor 500 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1264x2736 pixels
Honor 500

Honor 500

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1264x2736 pixels
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Further reading: Honor 500 Pro, Honor 500, Honor 600, Honor 600 Pro, Honor 600 Specifications, Honor 600 Pro Specifications, Honor
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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