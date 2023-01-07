Technology News
Honor 80 Pro Straight Screen Edition Debuts With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 160-Megapixel Cameras: Price, Specifications

Honor 80 Pro Straight Screen Edition is priced at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 43,300).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 7 January 2023 17:35 IST
Honor 80 Pro Straight Screen Edition Debuts With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 160-Megapixel Cameras: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor 80 Pro Straight Screen Edition has a 6.67-inch OLED display

  • Honor 80 Pro Straight Screen Edition is offered in three colour options
  • The new Honor smartphone packs a 4,800mAh battery
  • Honor 80 Pro Straight Screen Edition has a hole punch display design

Honor 80 Pro Straight Screen Edition was launched in China as the latest offering from the brand. The new smartphone in the Honor 80 series features similar specifications to the regular Honor 80 Pro. The new variant comes in three colour options and has a 6.67-inch OLED display. The Honor 80 Pro Straight Screen Edition is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is backed by a 4,800mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

Honor 80 Pro Straight Screen Edition price

Price of the new Honor 80 Pro Straight Screen Edition has been set at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 43,300) for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It is currently up for purchase in China in Bright Black, Ink Jade Green and Morning Glow (translated) colour options. However, the official details on the global launch of the new device are yet to be confirmed.

Honor 80 Pro Straight Screen Edition specifications

The Honor 80 Pro Straight Screen Edition has similar specifications to the regular Honor 80 Pro. There are, however, differences. The dual SIM (nano) Honor 80 Pro Straight Screen Edition runs on Android 12-based Magic OS 7.0 skin and features a lower 6.67-inch OLED display with (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is rated to deliver 1,000 units of peak brightness, 1920Hz PWM dimming and DCI-P3 coverage of colour gamut. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 730 GPU and 12GB of RAM.

For optics, the Honor 80 Pro Straight Screen Edition has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 160-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, a secondary 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel AI camera with f/2.4 aperture.

Connectivity options on the Honor 80 Pro Straight Screen Edition include 5G, Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, NFC, USB OTG, GPS, and USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include a compass, gyroscope, ambient light sensor and gravity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The new variant also supports the face unlock feature.

The Honor 80 Pro Straight Screen Edition is backed by a 4,800mAh battery with support for 66W SuperFast fast charging. It measures 162.5x75.3x7.9mm and weighs up to 193 grams.

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 160-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2.4-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
