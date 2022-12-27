Technology News
The Honor Pad V8 Pro comes in three different colour variants — Burning Orange, Clear Sky Blue, and Star Gray.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 December 2022 19:21 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

The Honor Pad V8 Pro is compatible with the Magic Pencil 3 and the Smart Touch keyboard

Highlights
  • The Honor Pad V8 Pro sports a 13-megapixel rear camera
  • The tablet is currently up for pre-order in China
  • Honor Pad V8 Pro comes with up to 12GB of RAM

Honor announced the Honor Pad V8 Pro tablet, alongside the Honor 80 GT and the Honor Band 7 fitness tracker, at a launch event in China on Monday. The Chinese manufacturer's latest tablet features a 12.1-inch IPS LCD display, with 144Hz refresh rate. The Honor Pad V8 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and runs Android 12-based MagicOS 7.0 out-of-the-box. It also sports a single 13-megapixel camera on the back, and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Honor Pad V8 Pro price, availability

The Honor Pad V8 Pro tablet is priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 31,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 34,500). The top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,300). However, all three configurations currently carry a CNY 100 (roughly Rs.1,200) discount.

The Honor Pad V8 Pro is available in three different colourways — Burning Orange, Clear Sky Blue, and Star Gray. The tablet is up for pre-order now on the Honor website and is expected to go on sale starting December 30.

Honor Pad V8 Pro specifications

The Honor Pad V8 Pro runs Android 12-based MagicOS 7.0 out-of-the-box. It comes with a 12.1-inch IPS LCD display, with 1,600x2,560 pixel resolution, 600 nits of peak brightness and 144Hz refresh rate. The tablet is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, accompanied by up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

In the camera department, the Honor Pad V8 Pro sports a single f/2.0 13-megapixel camera on the back, along with an LED flash. It also has an f/2.2 5-megapixel front camera for selfies. The rear camera can shoot 4K video, while the front camera is limited to full-HD video resolution.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C port. The device has an inbuilt accelerometer and is compatible with the Magic Pencil 3 and the Smart Touch keyboard. In the battery department, the Honor Pad V8 Pro packs a 10,050mAh cell and supports 35W fast charging.

The metallic Clear Sky Blue and Star Gray colour variants of the tablet measure 277mmx178.95mmx6.64mm and weigh 589 grams, while the polyurethane Burning Orange model is slightly thicker at 6.99mm and slightly heavier at 599 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Honor, Honor Pad V8 Pro, Honor 80 GT, Honor Band 7
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Comment
 
 

