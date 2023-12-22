WhosNext2023
Honor 90 GT With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 100W Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor 90 GT ships with Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2 out-of-the-box.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 December 2023 09:44 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor 90 GT comes in black, blue and gold colour options

  • Honor 90 GT sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display
  • The handset is equipped with a 16-megapixel front camera
  • The Honor 90 GT features up to 24GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage
Honor 90 GT was launched in China on Thursday. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. The handset is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system and has up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. Currently available for pre-order in China, the phone will be available for purchase in the country later this month. It is offered in three colour options and four RAM and storage configurations. 

Honor 90 GT price, availability

Honor 90 GT price is set at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,300) for its 12GB + 256GB option, while the 16GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants are listed at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 33,800) and CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 37,300), respectively. The top-of-the-line 24GB + 1TB variant costs CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,100).

The handset is available for pre-order via the Honor China website and it will go on sale starting December 26. The newly launched Honor model is offered in Burn Fast Gold, GT Blue and Star Black (translated from Chinese) colour options. 

Honor 90 GT specifications, features

The dual SIM (Nano) Honor 90 GT boots Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2 out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,664 x 1,200 pixels) OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 3,840Hz PWM dimming rate. It is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with Adreno 740 GPU, up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Honor 90 GT has a dual rear camera unit which includes a 50-megapixel IMX800 primary sensor and a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens alongside an LED flash unit. The front camera of the handset is equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor.

The Honor 90 GT is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. For security, the phone carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS and USB Type-C connectivity. The handset weighs 187g and measures 162.5mm x 75.3mm x 7.9mm in size.

Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2664x1080 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
