Vivo X100 Pro+ May Feature a Samsung 2K Display, Sony LYT-900 Rear Camera

Vivo X100 and X100 Pro models as they feature BOE-supplied OLED panels with 1.5K resolution.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 December 2023 17:53 IST
Vivo X100 Pro+ May Feature a Samsung 2K Display, Sony LYT-900 Rear Camera

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC

Highlights
  • Vivo X100 series currently includes Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro
  • Vivo X100 series was launched in global markets on December 14
  • The upcoming smartphone could run on a Qualcomm SoC
Vivo X100 series with the regular Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro was launched in China last month with the brand new MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset. Now, a new entrant — Vivo X100 Pro+ — is expected to join the lineup soon as a successor to the Vivo X90 Pro+. Ahead of any official confirmation, details about the handset have leaked on the Web. The Vivo X100 Pro is said to come with a Samsung display with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The upcoming smartphone could run on the latest Qualcomm SoC.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo posted that the Vivo X100 Pro+ will feature a Samsung display with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This would be a notable upgrade over the ongoing Vivo X100 and X100 Pro models as they feature BOE-supplied OLED panels with 1.5K resolution. The Vivo X100 Pro+ is also said to include a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-900 camera. Other rumoured phones such as the Oppo Find X7 Pro and Xiaomi 14 Ultra are also said to come with the same 1-inch type camera sensor.

Vivo X100 Pro+ is tipped to come with a 6.78-inch display and flaunt a 200-megapixel telephoto rear camera. It is said to feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for authentication and could offer an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The upcoming model is expected to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC.

The Vivo X100 Pro and Vivo X100 smartphones were unveiled in China in November with starting price tags of CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 56,500) and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 50,000), respectively. They are confirmed to launch in India soon and were launched in select global markets last week.

Both phones in the Vivo X100 series run on Android 14-based OriginOS 4 and have curved 6.78-inch 8 LTPO AMOLED displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate. They carry Zeiss-branded triple rear camera units and come with Vivo's V3 chip for image processing. The Vivo X100 houses a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support while the VIvo X100 Pro is backed by a 5,400mAh unit with 100W charging and 50W wireless charging support. They have an IP68-rated build for water and dust resistance.

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Plus, Vivo X100 Series, Vivo X100 Pro, Vivo X100 Pro Plus Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Parliament Passes Telecommunication Bill That Seeks Increased Government Control Over Telecom Sector
iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max to Be Equipped With Tetraprism Telephoto Lens: Report

