iQoo Neo 9, iQoo Neo 9 Pro Teased to Offer 5,160mAh Battery With 120W Fast Charging Support

iQoo Neo 9 series confirmed to feature a 1.5K LTPO BOE 8T display with 144Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 December 2023 16:36 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Neo 9 series is confirmed to flaunt Sony's IMX920 sensor on the rear

Highlights
  • iQoo 1e earbuds and iQoo Watch are confirmed to debut alongside series
  • A Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC will power the iQoo Neo 9 Pro.
  • iQoo Neo 9 will have a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC under the hood
iQoo Neo 9 Pro and iQoo Neo 9 are confirmed to debut in China on December 27. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese tech brand has released multiple teasers, disclosing key specifications of the smartphones. The iQoo Neo 9 series will come with a 5,160mAh battery. Like the iQoo 12 series, both models will have a dedicated Q1 chip for gaming. The iQoo Neo 9 is already confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The iQoo Neo 9, on the other hand, will run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC.

Through new posts on Weibo, the Vivo sub-brand has revealed key specifications of the iQoo Neo 9 and iQoo Neo 9 Pro. The upcoming lineup is confirmed to boast a 1.5K LTPO BOE 8T display with 144Hz refresh rate. Both models will come with a dedicated Q1 chip for gaming and include a 6K VC liquid-cooled heat dissipation system. The Q1 gaming chip debuted with the iQoo 12 series last month.

iQoo Neo 9 series is confirmed to pack a 5,160mAh battery with 120W charging support. The phones are claimed to deliver up to 11 hours of video playback time, and up to seven hours of gaming on a single charge. They are also said to flaunt Sony's IMX920 sensor on the rear.

A Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC will power the iQoo Neo 9 Pro. The regular iQoo Neo 9 will have a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC under the hood. The handsets will measure 7.99mm in thickness and carry LPDDR5X RAM and UFS4.0 storage.

iQoo has already announced that the launch of the iQoo Neo 9 series will take place in China on December 27 at 7:00pm local time (4:30pm IST). The iQoo 1e TWS earbuds and iQoo Watch are confirmed to debut alongside the smartphones. The iQoo Neo 9 series is expected to debut in India in January.

iQOO Neo 9

iQOO Neo 9

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2800x1260 pixels
Further reading: iQoo Neo 9 Pro, iQoo Neo 9, iQoo Neo 9 Series, iQoo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Amazon Prime Lite Annual Subscription Plan Gets a Price Cut: See Benefits

