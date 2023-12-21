OnePlus Ace 3 is expected to launch in China soon. It is tipped to launch globally as the OnePlus 12R, which is confirmed to be unveiled on January 23 alongside the OnePlus 12. Details about the Ace 3, including processor, battery, camera and display specifications have surfaced online multiple times over the past few weeks. The phone is expected to launch with significant upgrades over its preceding model, the OnePlus Ace 2, which was launched in February this year. A tipster has now suggested that the OnePlus Ace 3 may debut in the first week of 2024.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) said in a Weibo post that the OnePlus Ace 3 will likely launch in China on January 4, 2024. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 12R (Ace 3 in China) global launch is set for January 24. He reiterated that the mid-range Ace 3 will get a metal frame and will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It is said to get a 1.5K curved display and support 100W wired fast charging.

Recent leaks from the same tipster and other sources have suggested several specifications of the OnePlus Ace 3. It is said to come with a 6.78-inch BOE X1 Oriental OLED LTPO panel with a resolution of 1.5K (2,780 x 1,264 pixels), global peak brightness of 1,600 nits, peak local brightness of 4,500 nits, and PWM dimming rate of 2,160Hz.

For optics, the OnePlus Ace 3 is tipped to get a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens at the back, and a 16-megapixel front camera sensor.

The OnePlus Ace 3 is said to offer a glass body and a metallic middle frame. It is likely to pack a 5,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. The handset is tipped to be available in blue, grey, and gold colour options.

