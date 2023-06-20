Technology News
Honor 90 Lite With 100-Megapixel Camera, Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor 90 Lite sports a 6.7-inch LTPS LCD display.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 June 2023 19:39 IST
Photo Credit: Honor UK

Honor 90 Lite is sold in three colour options

Highlights
  • Honor 90 Lite pricing starts at EUR 249.99 (roughly Rs. 26,210)
  • The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery
  • Honor 90 Lite runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box

Honor 90 Lite was launched in Europe by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer on Tuesday. The handset is powered by MediaTek's octa-core Dimensity 6020 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage. The Honor 90 Lite features a 6.7-inch LTPS LCD display. The handset comes preloaded with Android 13 out-of-the-box. The handset features a triple rear camera setup led by a 100-megapixel primary sensor. The handset will join the Honor 90 series which is set to debut in global markets soon.

Honor 90 Lite Pro price, availability

Honor 90 Lite price is set at a price of EUR 249.99 (roughly Rs. 26,210) for the sole 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. The handset is available for purchase in the UK via the company's website in Midnight Black, Titanium Sliver, and Cyan Lake colour variants.

Honor 90 Lite specifications

The newly launched Honor 90 Lite runs Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1 and supports dual SIM connectivity. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,388 pixels) LTPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 19.9:9 aspect ratio. The handset is equipped with an octa-core Dimensity 6020 SoC from MediaTek, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

For photos and videos, the Honor 90 Lite features a 100-megapixel primary rear camera accompanied by a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The camera supports up to 10x digital zoom and several photography modes, according to the phone maker's website. For selfies and video calls, the handset is equipped with a 16-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, OTG, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 35W wired charging.

Additionally, it features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and compass. The Honor 90 Lite measures 162.9×74.5mm×7.48mm and weighs 179g. 

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6020
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 100-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2388 pixels
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
