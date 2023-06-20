Technology News

OnePlus V Fold Design Renders Leaked Online; Seen With Hasselblad Branded Camera Unit

The OnePlus V Fold model is seen with an alert slider.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 June 2023 19:20 IST
Photo Credit: OnLeaks/ Smartprix

OnePlus V Fold is seen in a black colour variant

Highlights
  • OnePlus V Fold could launch by August this year
  • The phone is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • It is expected to come with Samsung S23 Ultra-like optical zoom features

OnePlus V Fold is expected to be launched soon, likely by the end of August this year. The foldable smartphone was first teased at the Cloud 11 launch event earlier this year in February. The phone is tipped to sport an 8-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1440 pixels) OLED inner primary display and a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) outer screen. Rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm's fastest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the handset is likely to feature a triple rear camera unit. A new leak shows the design renders of the upcoming book-style foldable smartphone.

According to images shared by OnLeaks and SmartPrix, the OnePlus V Fold is seen in a black lychee-like leather finish. The rear panel holds the large circular centre-aligned camera module, which is seen with three camera units and a Hasselblad label. Visibly, one of the three rear camera lenses is expected to be a periscope lens, which is likely to offer high-quality, longer optical zoom features like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. An LED flash panel is seen on the top left corner of the back panel, outside the camera module

As seen in the images shared, the foldable handset sports an alert slider towards the top of the right edge. The power button with an integrated fingerprint sensor is placed further down the edge. The design renders show the phone with extremely slim bezels. 

When unfolded, an inner selfie camera sensor hole-punch slot is seen at the top left corner of the panel. Another selfie camera unit is seen on the handset, centre-aligned at the top of the outer display, when the phone is folded. The phone is also seen with a triple speaker system.

Previously, the phone has been tipped to feature an 8-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1440 pixels) OLED primary panel and a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) external display. The phone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. 

For optics, the triple rear camera system of the handset is likely to include a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 32-megapixel periscopic telephoto camera. The two selfie cameras are expected to be equipped with two 32-megapixel sensors.

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option.
Further reading: OnePlus V Fold, OnePlus V Fold design renders, OnePlus V Fold specifications, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
