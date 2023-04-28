Technology News

Honor Pad V8 With 11-Inch LCD Display, 13-Megapixel Camera Launched: All Details

Honor Pad V8 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 April 2023 17:11 IST
Honor Pad V8 With 11-Inch LCD Display, 13-Megapixel Camera Launched: All Details

Photo Credit: Honor China

Honor Pad V8 price starts at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,200)

Highlights
  • Honor Pad V8 sports a 2.5K LCD display
  • The tablet is powered by a 7,250mAh battery
  • Honor Pad V8 is equipped with up to 8GB of RAM

Honor Pad V8 has been silently launched by the company in China. The new tablet is available in two configurations with up to 256GB of storage. The latest offering from the Chinese manufacturer is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. It sports an 11-inch LCD display with a 2.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It packs a 7,250mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. In December 2022, the company launched the Honor Pad V8 Pro in China. The Pro model is equipped with a bigger screen that has a faster refresh rate.

Honor Pad V8 price, availability

Honor Pad V8 price in China starts at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,200) for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The tablet is also available in 8GB + 256GB configuration priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,400). It is sold in Dawn Blue and Morning Glow Gold (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Honor Pad V8 specifications, features

The newly launched Honor Pad 8 is equipped with an 11-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Dimensity 8020 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

For photos and videos, the Honor Pad V8 is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera, as well as a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It sports a quad-speaker with Micron-sized Polymer Bass materials to offer a high-quality and immersive theatre-like audio experience.

The Honor Pad V8 offers Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity options, along with a USB Type-C port. It packs a 7,250mAh battery with support for 22.5W charging. Additionally, the tablet has a thickness of 7.35 mm and weighs 485g. 

 

Is the Realme Pad X the budget ‘iPad' you're looking for? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor Honor Pad V8

Honor Honor Pad V8

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.00-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7,250mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor Pad V8, Honor Pad V8 specifications, Honor Pad V8 price, Honor
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Oppo F23 Pro 5G Price, Specifications Tipped; Could Launch in India on May 15
Honor Pad V8 With 11-Inch LCD Display, 13-Megapixel Camera Launched: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Filmfare Awards 2023 Winners — The Full List
  2. Google Pixel 7a May Get This New Colour Option: Check Here
  3. Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  4. HBO and Warner Bros. Content Coming to JioCinema in May: Details
  5. Acer Swift Go (2023) With 2.8K OLED Display Launched in India: See Price
  6. Telegram Update Brings Shareable Chat Folders, Wallpapers: See What's New
  7. Google Pixel 7a Full Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: See Here
  8. 10 iPhones Replaced With Replicas by Delivery Executive in Gurugram
  9. Oppo F23 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications, Launch Date Tipped: See Here
  10. Poco F5 5G Tipped to Launch in India With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. KuCoin Awaits Legal Notice to Freeze Assets of Crypto Rug Pull Scammer: Details
  2. Honor Pad V8 With 11-Inch LCD Display, 13-Megapixel Camera Launched: All Details
  3. Oppo F23 Pro 5G Price, Specifications Tipped; Could Launch in India on May 15
  4. Sony Expects Quarterly Profits to Fall 3.2 Percent; Says PS5 Sales Will Jump By 6 Million Units in 2023
  5. Xiaomi Mix 5 Leaked Live Images Tip Design, Key Specifications: All Details
  6. Samsung Teams with Crypto.Com to Bring Asset Trading Services on Galaxy Z Fold Phones
  7. Acer Swift Go (2023) With 13th Gen Intel CPU, 2.8K OLED Display Launched in India: Details
  8. Infinix Smart 7 HD With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. WhatsApp Begins Testing Direct Chat Transfer Feature on Latest Beta for Android: Report
  10. The Last of Us Part I PC Port's New 25 GB Patch Brings Optimisation, Fixes Crashing, Improves Textures
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.