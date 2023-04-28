Honor Pad V8 has been silently launched by the company in China. The new tablet is available in two configurations with up to 256GB of storage. The latest offering from the Chinese manufacturer is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. It sports an 11-inch LCD display with a 2.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It packs a 7,250mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. In December 2022, the company launched the Honor Pad V8 Pro in China. The Pro model is equipped with a bigger screen that has a faster refresh rate.

Honor Pad V8 price, availability

Honor Pad V8 price in China starts at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,200) for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The tablet is also available in 8GB + 256GB configuration priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,400). It is sold in Dawn Blue and Morning Glow Gold (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Honor Pad V8 specifications, features

The newly launched Honor Pad 8 is equipped with an 11-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Dimensity 8020 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

For photos and videos, the Honor Pad V8 is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera, as well as a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It sports a quad-speaker with Micron-sized Polymer Bass materials to offer a high-quality and immersive theatre-like audio experience.

The Honor Pad V8 offers Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity options, along with a USB Type-C port. It packs a 7,250mAh battery with support for 22.5W charging. Additionally, the tablet has a thickness of 7.35 mm and weighs 485g.

