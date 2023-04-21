Technology News
Honor X50i With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 100-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor X50i pricing starts at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 16,600).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 April 2023 13:11 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor X50i features a 6.7-inch LTPS LCD display with up to 90Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Honor X50i has been launched in four colour options
  • It packs a 4,500mAh battery
  • Honor X50i has a hole punch display

Honor X50i was launched in China as the latest X-series offering from the brand. The new Honor smartphone comes with upgrades over last year's Honor X40i and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The Honor X50i comes in four colour options and features a 6.7-inch LTPS LCD display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. It flaunts a dual rear camera unit, led by a 100-megapixel primary sensor and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 35W fast charging support.

Honor X50i price

Honor X50i price is set at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,600) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,000). It is currently available for purchase in China in Apricot Flower Feather, Magic Night Black, Mo Yuqing, and Willow Wind (translated from Chinese) colour options via the Honor Mall store.

Details of the handset's global availability and pricing in other markets, including India, are yet to be announced by the company.

Honor X50i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor X50i runs on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1 and sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,388 pixels) LTPS LCD display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and 19.9:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a centre-aligned hole punch cutout to house the selfie shooter. Under the hood, the new smartphone packs an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. For increased performance, the inbuilt memory can be virtually extended to an additional 7GB by utilising unused storage.

For optics, the Honor X50i carries a dual rear camera setup with a 100-megapixel main camera sensor paired with an f/1.8 aperture lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The camera unit comes with LED flash and is rated to deliver 10x digital zoom. For selfies and video chats, Honor has packed an 8-megapixel camera on the front with f/2.0 aperture lens.

The Honor X50i offers 256GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS, AGPS, Beidou, Glonass, and USB Type-C port. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. Other sensors onboard include an ambient light sensor, compass, gravity sensor, and proximity light sensor. The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 35W fast charging. It measures 162.9x74.5x7.48mm and weighs 175g.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6020
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 100-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2388 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
