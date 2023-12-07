Honor has launched a number of smartphones over the past few weeks. On November 23, the Honor 100 series was unveiled in China. It included a base Honor 100 and the Honor 100 Pro. Soon after, the Honor X7b and Honor Magic 6 Lite 5G were launched in quick succession of one another. However, the latter model has only been listed on Honor's Italy website till now and Honor has not yet confirmed the China or global launch of the handset. According to recent leaks, the company is expected to introduce two more phones in China later this month.

A Weibo user with the username ‘The Factory Director is Mr. Guan' (translated from Chinese) shared in a post that the Honor X50 GT and the Honor 90 GT are likely to be announced in China later this month. These models are expected to succeed the Honor X40 GT and Honor 80 GT, respectively. The leak adds that the Honor 90GT will launch as a mid-range product, while the Honor X50GT will likely be a relatively budget offering.

Another tipster, Cai Ge Talks About Digital, suggested that the Honor 90 GT will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and carry up to 24GB of RAM. The phone is expected to support dual speakers and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The performance and display features of the phone are expected to come with improvements over the preceding model. The leak adds that the phone may also launch alongside a Honor 90 GT+ model.

To jog your memory, the Honor 80 GT launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with Adreno 730 GPU and up to 16GB of RAM. It featured a triple rear camera unit with a 54-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. This model is backed by a 4,800mAh battery with 66W wired SuperFast charging support.

Meanwhile, the Honor X40 GT is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and packs a 4,800mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. The phone carries a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and another 2-megapixel macro shooter.

