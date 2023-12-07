Technology News

Honor X50 GT, Honor 90 GT Could Launch Soon, Specifications Tipped

The Honor 90 GT is likely to launch alongside an Honor 90 GT+ model.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 December 2023 12:52 IST
Honor X50 GT, Honor 90 GT Could Launch Soon, Specifications Tipped

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor X50 GT is expected to succeed the Honor X40 GT (pictured)

Highlights
  • Honor 90 GT is said to succeed the Honor 80 GT
  • The phone is said to pack improved features
  • The Honor 90 GT could come with up to 24GB of RAM
Honor has launched a number of smartphones over the past few weeks. On November 23, the Honor 100 series was unveiled in China. It included a base Honor 100 and the Honor 100 Pro. Soon after, the Honor X7b and Honor Magic 6 Lite 5G were launched in quick succession of one another. However, the latter model has only been listed on Honor's Italy website till now and Honor has not yet confirmed the China or global launch of the handset. According to recent leaks, the company is expected to introduce two more phones in China later this month.

A Weibo user with the username ‘The Factory Director is Mr. Guan' (translated from Chinese) shared in a post that the Honor X50 GT and the Honor 90 GT are likely to be announced in China later this month. These models are expected to succeed the Honor X40 GT and Honor 80 GT, respectively. The leak adds that the Honor 90GT will launch as a mid-range product, while the Honor X50GT will likely be a relatively budget offering.

Another tipster, Cai Ge Talks About Digital, suggested that the Honor 90 GT will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and carry up to 24GB of RAM. The phone is expected to support dual speakers and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The performance and display features of the phone are expected to come with improvements over the preceding model. The leak adds that the phone may also launch alongside a Honor 90 GT+ model.

To jog your memory, the Honor 80 GT launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with Adreno 730 GPU and up to 16GB of RAM. It featured a triple rear camera unit with a 54-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. This model is backed by a 4,800mAh battery with 66W wired SuperFast charging support.

Meanwhile, the Honor X40 GT is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and packs a 4,800mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. The phone carries a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and another 2-megapixel macro shooter.

Honor X40 GT

Honor X40 GT

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.81-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 12
Honor 80 GT

Honor 80 GT

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 54-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Honor X50 GT, Honor 90 GT Could Launch Soon, Specifications Tipped
