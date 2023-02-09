Honor X8a smartphone has been launched in the UK, Malaysia and UAE on Thursday, as the company's latest affordable offering. The smartphone features similar specifications to the standard Honor X8 and has been made available in three colour options. It is equipped with MediaTek's Helio G88 SoC, coupled with 6GB RAM in the base variant and 8GB RAM in the higher-end variant. Both variants arrive with 128GB of non-expandable internal storage. The handset features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ LCD display that offers up to 90Hz refresh rate.

Honor X8a price, availability

The price of the new Honor X8a has been set at EUR 220 (roughly Rs. 19,500) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant in the UK. Currently, only the base variant seems to be available on pre-order in the UK. Meanwhile, Malaysian customers currently only have the option to pre-order the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant which is priced at RM 999 (roughly Rs. 19,200). Pre-orders in the UAE are expected to be open soon.

Users who pre-order the Honor X8a before February 14 will also receive an Honor Band 6, free with their purchase. Official order fulfillment is expected to commence on February 15. Users in Malaysia can buy the Honor X8a from the company's official website in three colour options — Midnight Black, Titanium Silver, and Cyan Lake.

The smartphone is expected to be available in other global markets soon.

Honor X8a specifications

Honor's latest entry-level device, the Honor X8a, is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. As mentioned previously, the smartphone arrives in two variants, one with 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage, and the other with 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. The smartphone does not offer expandable storage.

In terms of optics, the Honor X8a features a triple rear camera setup that is led by a 100-megapixel sensor with f/1.9 aperture and auto-focus. The setup also includes a 5-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, for selfies, the smartphone features a 16-megapixel camera that is housed inside a punch-hole cutout.

Honor X8a runs on Android-12-based Magic UI 6.1 out-of-the-box while being backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging.

