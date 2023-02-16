Technology News

Bitcoin, Ether Record Notable Recoveries From Recent Losses, Profits Reach Most Altcoins

Despite a small loss of 0.47 percent, BTC did see a big price hike of $1,853 (roughly Rs. 1.53 lakh) in the last 24 hours.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 February 2023 11:57 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Dean Crosby

The crypto market cap stands at $1.12 trillion

Highlights
  • Binance Coin, Ripple saw gains
  • Gas, Husky recorded losses
  • Dogefi also fell in price

The past week emerged as highly volatile for crypto assets following the disastrous earthquake that struck Turkey, Syria, and other neighbouring regions. Most cryptocurrencies are seemingly snapping out of the slumber gradually. Bitcoin on Thursday, February 16 stepped into the trading rink at the price point of $23,953 (roughly Rs. 19.7 lakh). Despite a small loss of 0.47 percent, BTC did see a big price hike of $1,853 (roughly Rs. 1.53 lakh) in the last 24 hours.

Ether bagged a profit of 3.49 percent, stepping into Thursday. The second most valued cryptocurrency, at the time of writing, was trading at the price point of $1,651 (1.36 lakh), showed Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker. In the last 24 hours, ETH prices have risen by $103 (roughly Rs. 8,512).

“The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released on Tuesday revealed that prices increased by 0.5 percent in January compared to the prior month, which was slightly more than the 0.4 percent economists had predicted. According to the US Labor Department, the year-on-year inflation stood at 6.4 percent. Even though it was also higher than the forecasted of 6.2 percent. This indicates that inflation has been declining for several months in the largest economy in the world. With the macro-economic playing its part, the crypto markets saw a significant uptick after the inflation data,” the CoinDCX research team told Gadgets 360.

Binance Coin, Ripple, Cardano, Polygon, and Solana — all witnessed gains.

Dogecoin](https://www.gadgets360.com/finance/dogecoin-price-in-india-today-inr) and Shiba Inu rose in prices. Additionally, Litecoin, Tron, Avalanche, and Uniswap also garnered profits.

The overall crypto market valuation spiked by 8.60 percent in the last 24 hours to reach $1.12 trillion (roughly Rs. 92,18,319 crore), as per CoinMarketCap.

A small group of underdog altcoins reflected losses today. These include Dogefi, Bitcoin Hedge, Flex, Gas, Husky, Nano Dogecoin, and Status.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Ripple, Binance USD, USD Coin, Cardano, Solana, Polygon, Polkadot, Litecoin, Avalanche, Cosmos, Chainlink, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Leo, Bitcoin Hedge, Dogefi, Gas, Status
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
