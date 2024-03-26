Technology News

Honor Magic Flip Render Surfaces Online; Shows Large Cover Display, Dual Rear Cameras

Honor seems to have used vegan leather on the back panel of Honor Magic Flip.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 March 2024 17:19 IST
Honor Magic Flip Render Surfaces Online; Shows Large Cover Display, Dual Rear Cameras

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic Flip is expected to challenge Samsung and Motorola in the foldable phone sub-category

Highlights
  • Honor is set to enter the flip foldable smartphone market
  • The brand currently sell bookstyle foldable phones
  • Honor Magic Flip might go up directly against the Galaxy Z Flip 5
Advertisement

Honor Magic Flip, the first clamshell foldable from Honor, is said to be in the works. After the launch of the Honor Magic 6 series and Magic V2 family during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, more leaks about the flip phone have started popping up online. Most recently, an alleged render has surfaced online offering a glimpse into the possible design of the Honor Magic Flip. The render suggests a large cover display and two vertically oriented cameras.

The leaked render comes courtesy of a tipster known as Guan (translated from Chinese). The renders show the Honor Magic Flip in a black shade with a larger cover display similar to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. It appears to have a vertically arranged dual rear camera system. The lower half has the Honor logo and the rear panel seems to have a vegan leather finish.

honor magic flip weibo Honor Magic Flip

Alleged Honor Magic Flip
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

Power and volume buttons are arranged on the right-hand side of the Honor Magic Flip. The power button is expected to double as a fingerprint scanner.

Honor has been speculated to enter the flip foldable smartphone space for a long time. The first flip foldable phone was earlier rumoured to arrive in the first half of this year. Recently the Chinese smartphone maker revealed the existence of the clamshell-styled flip phone and confirmed will be launched later this year alongside a smart ring. It is said to come with a 4,500mAh battery. At this point, there are no other details known about the flip phone.

The brand currently has bookstyle foldable phones like Honor Magic VS, Honor Magic V2, and Honor Magic V in its portfolio. The Honor Magic Flip is anticipated to go up directly against the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Oppo Find N2 Flip, and Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honor Magic Flip, Honor Magic Flip Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google's AI-Powered Search Generative Experience Testing Reportedly Being Expanded to More Users
Bitcoin, Ether ETNs to Launch on London Stock Exchange, Here’s What That Means
Honor Magic Flip Render Surfaces Online; Shows Large Cover Display, Dual Rear Cameras
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco C61 With MediaTek Helio G36 SoC Launched in India: See Price
  2. Why the iPhone 16 Pro Could Face Competition From Flagship Android Phones
  3. Lenovo Tab M11 With 7,040mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  4. Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Design, Specifications Leak Online
  5. Realme 12X 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  6. Samsung One UI 6.1 With Galaxy AI MayÂ Reach Galaxy S23 Series This Week
  7. Samsung Galaxy C55 5G Allegedly Spotted on Google Play Console Listing
  8. How Android 15 Will Improve the Webcam Feature on Google's Pixel Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk's X Loses Lawsuit Against Hate Speech Watchdog CCDH
  2. Android 15 Could Raise Minimum Requirement for Apps and Block Outdated Apps: Report
  3. Honor Magic Flip Render Surfaces Online; Shows Large Cover Display, Dual Rear Cameras
  4. Google, Apple and Meta to Face First Digital Markets Act Probes in the EU
  5. Lenovo Tab M11 With 7,040mAh Battery, IP52 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Bitcoin, Ether ETNs to Launch on London Stock Exchange, Here’s What That Means
  7. Google's AI-Powered Search Generative Experience Testing Reportedly Being Expanded to More Users
  8. Google Messages Could Get Improved Image-Sharing Interface, Bring New Features
  9. Apple Pencil With Support for Both iPad and Apple Vision Pro in Testing: Report
  10. Samsung One UI 6.1 With Galaxy AI Might Debut on Galaxy S23 Series This Week
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »