Honor Magic Flip, the first clamshell foldable from Honor, is said to be in the works. After the launch of the Honor Magic 6 series and Magic V2 family during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, more leaks about the flip phone have started popping up online. Most recently, an alleged render has surfaced online offering a glimpse into the possible design of the Honor Magic Flip. The render suggests a large cover display and two vertically oriented cameras.

The leaked render comes courtesy of a tipster known as Guan (translated from Chinese). The renders show the Honor Magic Flip in a black shade with a larger cover display similar to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. It appears to have a vertically arranged dual rear camera system. The lower half has the Honor logo and the rear panel seems to have a vegan leather finish.

Alleged Honor Magic Flip

Photo Credit: Weibo

Power and volume buttons are arranged on the right-hand side of the Honor Magic Flip. The power button is expected to double as a fingerprint scanner.

Honor has been speculated to enter the flip foldable smartphone space for a long time. The first flip foldable phone was earlier rumoured to arrive in the first half of this year. Recently the Chinese smartphone maker revealed the existence of the clamshell-styled flip phone and confirmed will be launched later this year alongside a smart ring. It is said to come with a 4,500mAh battery. At this point, there are no other details known about the flip phone.

The brand currently has bookstyle foldable phones like Honor Magic VS, Honor Magic V2, and Honor Magic V in its portfolio. The Honor Magic Flip is anticipated to go up directly against the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Oppo Find N2 Flip, and Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G.

