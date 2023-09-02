Honor Magic V2 Makes Global Debut As World's Slimmest Foldable at IFA 2023

Honor Magic V2 made a global debut on September 1, alongside Honor V Purse, at IFA 2023 that took place in Berlin. The smartphone was previously launched in China in July 2023. The latest foldable from Honor weighs only 231g. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and packs a 5,000mAH battery. The company has not announced the launch date and the pricing details of the smartphone yet. Meanwhile, the Honor V Purse gets an outward folding design, and can be carried like a handbag.

The company is yet to announce the launch date for the Honor Magic V2 in Europe markets. However, according to an Android Authority report, the release is confirmed for the first quarter of 2024. It also suggests that as per the foldable smartphone's listing, it will launch in select markets including Germany, Italy, Spain, Ireland, and the UK. It could be also expected to release in a few Latin American markets.

The pricing of the smartphone hasn't been revealed for the global market yet. To recall, it was launched in China at the starting price of CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,03,000) for the base 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model was marked at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,14,500). The high-end variant with 16GB RAM + 1TB storage was released for CNY 11,999 (roughly Rs. 1,37,400).

Packing similar features as its Chinese variant, the Honor Magic V2 for global markets will feature a 6.43-inch outer display with a resolution of 2,376×1,060 pixels, and a 7.92-inch interior display with a 2,344×2,156 pixel resolution. Both OLED display panels feature a 120Hz refresh rate. The foldable is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with 16GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage. It boots Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2 out-of-the-box.

For optics, it houses a triple rear camera unit housed in a rectangular module. The setup includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 20-megapixel telephoto unit. Meanwhile, both interior and exterior screens of the Honor Magic V2 get a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The foldable is backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit with support for 66W Honor SuperCharge charging. The Magic V2 from Honor also gets connectivity support for 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.3 LE, GPS, NFC, and USB 3.1 Type-C.

