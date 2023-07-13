Honor Magic V2 foldable smartphone was launched on Wednesday in China. The foldable phone succeeds the Honor Magic V, which was launched in January 2022. Honor's latest foldable comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and is also available in a Magic V2 Ultimate Edition variant. The phone flaunts a folded thickness of 9.9mm and a weight of 231 grams, which is considerably lighter than other foldable smartphones. It is also the thinnest foldable in the market at the moment.

Honor Magic V2 price, availability

The base 16GB + 256GB variant of the Honor Magic V2 is priced at CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,03,000), while the 16GB + 512GB variant is listed at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,14,500). These versions are available in Black, Gold, Silk Black, and Silk Purple colourways.

Honor will also sell a 16GB + 1TB variant dubbed the Magic V2 Ultimate Edition, that is offered in a vegan leather back, and is marked at CNY 11,999 (roughly Rs. 1,37,400).

All models of the Honor Magic V2 will go on sale in China starting July 20. Meanwhile, pre-orders for the foldable are currently open at the hihonor.com website.

Honor Magic V2 specifications, features

The Honor Magic V2 sports a 7.92-inch full-HD+ (2344 × 2156 pixels) LTPO OLED inner display, with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a screen-to-body ratio of 90.4 percent, a peak brightness level of up to 1600 nits, and pixel density of 402ppi. The outer display of the Magic V2 has a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (2376 × 1060 pixels) LTPO panel, a screen-to-body ratio of 91.2 percent, a peak brightness level of up to 2500 nits, and 120Hz refresh rate. Both screens offer Stylus support.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC powers the Honor Magic V2, and is paired with Adreno 740 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage. The dual nano SIM-supported foldable boots Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2 out-of-the-box.

A triple rear camera unit is available on the Magic V2, that is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a second 50-megapixel ultra-wide unit with optical image stabilisation (OIS), and a 20-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens that also supports OIS. The front camera uses a 16-megapixel sensor.

The Honor Magic V2 packs a 5,000mAh battery with the similar 66W Honor SuperCharge charging technology support as its predecessor. The phone also offers 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.3 LE, GPS, NFC, and USB 3.1 Type-C connectivity. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Honor's new foldable measures 156.7mm x 145.4mm x 4.7mm in size, unfolded., which makes it the thinnest foldable around. Even when folded, the Honor Magic V2 measures 156.7mm x 74.1mm x 9.9mm, once again making it the thinnest foldable phone. The leather back finish variant weighs 231 grams while the glass finish options weigh 237 grams.

