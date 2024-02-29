Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 Ultra to Debut Alongside Standard Galaxy Fold 6 Model: Report

A more advanced version of Samsung's premium foldable phone could make its debut at a higher price in 2024.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 29 February 2024 12:01 IST
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 Ultra to Debut Alongside Standard Galaxy Fold 6 Model: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (pictured) could be succeeded by two foldables this year

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 series will reportedly comprise two models
  • The company could introduce a new Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra model
  • Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra model could come with S Pen support
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra could make its debut this year alongside the company's anticipated clamshell- and book-style foldable phones, according to a report. The South Korean technology firm could introduce standard and "Ultra" models in the Galaxy Z Fold series, with the latter offering more advanced hardware specifications and features. Like the company's Galaxy S-series of smartphones, the purported Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra is also expected to debut with a higher price tag than the regular model.

According to a WinFuture report (in German) citing sources at the ongoing Mobile World Congress, Samsung plans to launch a Galaxy Z Fold 6 and a more expensive Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra model. It is expected to debut as the company's most premium foldable phone — similar to its Galaxy S24 Ultra model in the flagship Galaxy S-series lineup.

This isn't the first time that Samsung has been tipped to launch two book-style foldable phones this year. A report in January stated that Samsung was planning to introduce two models as the successors to the Galaxy Z Fold 5, hinting at the arrival of a cheaper variant. In contrast, the WinFuture report suggests that the company plans to introduce a premium version of the foldable phone with some notable improvements over the standard model.

As per the publication, the Galaxy Z Fold Ultra model might feature a different design compared to the company's previous smartphones. This model could sport a different screen size and a more modern, thinner appearance — like the Honor Magic V2Pixel Fold, and OnePlus Open. The premium model could also be equipped with more advanced cameras, more inbuilt storage, improved battery capacity, and S Pen support.

Earlier this week, CAD renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 were leaked by a tipster. The handset is claimed to sport a new design with sharper edges that are similar to the corners of Galaxy S24 Ultra. The leaked images indicate the presence of a vertically aligned triple rear camera setup, along with a selfie camera in a centrally aligned hole punch cutout on the outer screen. A notable omission in the renders was the presence of an S Pen mount or storage area, pointing to the likelihood of its availability on the purported 'Ultra' model.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 specifications, Foldables, Foldable phones, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Electronic Arts to Lay Off 5 Percent of Workforce, Reduce Office Space

Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 Ultra to Debut Alongside Standard Galaxy Fold 6 Model: Report
