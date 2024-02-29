Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra could make its debut this year alongside the company's anticipated clamshell- and book-style foldable phones, according to a report. The South Korean technology firm could introduce standard and "Ultra" models in the Galaxy Z Fold series, with the latter offering more advanced hardware specifications and features. Like the company's Galaxy S-series of smartphones, the purported Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra is also expected to debut with a higher price tag than the regular model.
According to a WinFuture report (in German) citing sources at the ongoing Mobile World Congress, Samsung plans to launch a Galaxy Z Fold 6 and a more expensive Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra model. It is expected to debut as the company's most premium foldable phone — similar to its Galaxy S24 Ultra model in the flagship Galaxy S-series lineup.
This isn't the first time that Samsung has been tipped to launch two book-style foldable phones this year. A report in January stated that Samsung was planning to introduce two models as the successors to the Galaxy Z Fold 5, hinting at the arrival of a cheaper variant. In contrast, the WinFuture report suggests that the company plans to introduce a premium version of the foldable phone with some notable improvements over the standard model.
As per the publication, the Galaxy Z Fold Ultra model might feature a different design compared to the company's previous smartphones. This model could sport a different screen size and a more modern, thinner appearance — like the Honor Magic V2, Pixel Fold, and OnePlus Open. The premium model could also be equipped with more advanced cameras, more inbuilt storage, improved battery capacity, and S Pen support.
Earlier this week, CAD renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 were leaked by a tipster. The handset is claimed to sport a new design with sharper edges that are similar to the corners of Galaxy S24 Ultra. The leaked images indicate the presence of a vertically aligned triple rear camera setup, along with a selfie camera in a centrally aligned hole punch cutout on the outer screen. A notable omission in the renders was the presence of an S Pen mount or storage area, pointing to the likelihood of its availability on the purported 'Ultra' model.
