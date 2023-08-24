Honor 90 is confirmed to launch in India soon although the date has not yet been set. The handset was released in China earlier this year in May alongside the Honor 90 Pro. Madhav Sheth, previously associated with Realme India and the current HonorTech CEO has said that the Indian variant of the Honor 90, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support, will launch with bloatware-free software.

In an official Honor YouTube interaction called AskMadhav 2.0, the company CEO said that the awaited Honor 90 will be released in India with pre-installed Google applications, but only the ones that users use and are truly productive like Google Maps, Google Drive, etc. He added that the phone will come with a "smooth, stable, and non-intrusive" UI, essentially ensuring bloatware-free software.

Sheth confirmed that the phone will ship with Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1 user interface. He also stated that the Honor 90 India variant will feature a durable, quad-curved AMOLED floating screen but went no further into revealing the specifications. He added that the company will provide two years of Android upgrades and three years of security updates. The executive reassured that the model will be released in India soon, but did not announce a particular date.

Expected to compete with other smartphones in the market like the OnePlus Nord 3 5G, iQoo Neo 7 Pro, and Poco F5 5G, the Honor 90 has been tipped to launch in India at around Rs. 35,000. Offered in Diamond Silver, Emerald Green, Midnight Black and Peacock Blue colour options, with availability varying in regions, the handset launched in China starting at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,160) for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant.

Sporting a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,200 x 2,664 pixels) curved OLED display, the Chinese variant of the Honor 90 comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness level of 1,600 nits. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage.

The triple rear camera unit of the Honor 90 handset launched in China includes a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It is accompanied by a 50-megapixel front camera sensor placed in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the panel. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support.

