  Honor 90 to Get Google Apps, No Bloatware, and Offer 2 Years of Software Updates in India: Madhav Sheth

Honor 90 to Get Google Apps, No Bloatware, and Offer 2 Years of Software Updates in India: Madhav Sheth

Honor 90 was launched in China earlier this year in May.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 August 2023 11:14 IST
Honor 90 to Get Google Apps, No Bloatware, and Offer 2 Years of Software Updates in India: Madhav Sheth

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor 90 is offered in Diamond Silver, Emerald Green, Midnight Black and Peacock Blue colourways

Highlights
  • Honor 90 sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved OLED display
  • The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC
  • Honor 90 supports 66W wired fast charging with a 5000mAh battery

Honor 90 is confirmed to launch in India soon although the date has not yet been set. The handset was released in China earlier this year in May alongside the Honor 90 Pro. Madhav Sheth, previously associated with Realme India and the current HonorTech CEO has said that the Indian variant of the Honor 90, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support, will launch with bloatware-free software.

In an official Honor YouTube interaction called AskMadhav 2.0, the company CEO said that the awaited Honor 90 will be released in India with pre-installed Google applications, but only the ones that users use and are truly productive like Google Maps, Google Drive, etc. He added that the phone will come with a "smooth, stable, and non-intrusive" UI, essentially ensuring bloatware-free software.

Sheth confirmed that the phone will ship with Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1 user interface. He also stated that the Honor 90 India variant will feature a durable, quad-curved AMOLED floating screen but went no further into revealing the specifications. He added that the company will provide two years of Android upgrades and three years of security updates. The executive reassured that the model will be released in India soon, but did not announce a particular date.

Expected to compete with other smartphones in the market like the OnePlus Nord 3 5G, iQoo Neo 7 Pro, and Poco F5 5G, the Honor 90 has been tipped to launch in India at around Rs. 35,000. Offered in Diamond Silver, Emerald Green, Midnight Black and Peacock Blue colour options, with availability varying in regions, the handset launched in China starting at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,160) for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant.

Sporting a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,200 x 2,664 pixels) curved OLED display, the Chinese variant of the Honor 90 comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness level of 1,600 nits. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage.

The triple rear camera unit of the Honor 90 handset launched in China includes a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It is accompanied by a 50-megapixel front camera sensor placed in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the panel. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Further reading: Honor 90, Honor 90 India launch, Honor 90 Specifications, Honor 90 series, Honor
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Honor 90 to Get Google Apps, No Bloatware, and Offer 2 Years of Software Updates in India: Madhav Sheth
