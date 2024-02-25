Honor Magic 6 Series, Honor Magic V2 Series Make Global Debut at MWC 2024

Honor Magic 6 series and Honor Magic V2 lineup made their international debut today (February) during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 event in Barcelona. The latest Magic 6 series smartphones run on MagicOS 8.0 skin based on Android 14 and are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The Honor Magic V2 foldable smartphones, on the other hand, ship with MagicOS 7.2 interface based on Android 13 and are powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Honor Magic 6 series boasts an LTPO OLED display and has triple rear cameras. They are IP68-rated for dust and water resistance. Both Honor Magic 6 series and Honor Magic V2 series are already available in the Chinese market.

Honor Magic 6 series, Honor Magic V2 series price, availability

Price of Honor Magic 6 Pro is set at EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,16,600) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It will be available for pre-orders starting February 25 and will be up for sale starting March 1.

The price of Honor Magic V2 and Honor Magic V2 RSR is set at EUR 2,699 (roughly Rs. 2,42,000) for the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage version. They will be up for reservations starting February 25 and will go on sale in Europe from March 18.

Honor Magic 6, Honor Magic 6 Pro specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Honor Magic 6 and Magic 6 Pro run on Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0 interface and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,264x2,800 pixels) OLED display with a refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. Both models are powered by 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 16GB RAM and maximum 1TB storage.

Honor Magic 6 Pro comes with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 180-megapixel 2.5x periscope telephoto camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and 100x digital zoom. The camera unit also has a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with a variable aperture of f/1.4 to f/2.0 and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.0 aperture and autofocus. On the front, it carries a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 3D depth sensor.

Honor Magic 6 Pro

Photo Credit: Honor

Meanwhile, the Honor Magic 6 also gets a triple rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/1.9 aperture and OIS support, a 32-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with autofocus. The phone features a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options on the Honor Magic 6 series include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be, Bluetooth, GPS/AGPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, NFC, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, compass, gyroscope, gravity sensor, colour temperature sensor, and proximity sensor. Besides, the phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset also features dual speakers with DTS:X Ultra sound effects alongside dual microphones. Both models are IP68-rated for dust and water resistance.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro is backed by a 5,600mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging and 66W wireless charging. Honor has provided a 5,450mAh battery on the Honor Magic 6 with support for 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Honor Magic V2, Honor Magic V2 RSR specifications

The Honor's Magic V2 first showed up during IFA 2023 in September last year. The company later joined hands with Porsche Design to unveil the special edition of the foldable phone — Honor Magic V2 RSR — with a distinct design and Porsche Agate Grey shade. Both Honor Magic V2 and Honor Magic V2 RSR run on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2. They feature a 6.43-inch OLED cover display and a 7.92-inch inner OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. They are powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with 16GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage. They have 9.9mm thickness.

Honor Magic V2 RSR

Photo Credit: Honor

The Honor's Magic V2 series features a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 20-megapixel telephoto unit. They feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera. They pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 66W wired charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.