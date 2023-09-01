Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google, Meta May Have to Pay Over CAD 230 Million in Canada Under Online News Act

Google, Meta May Have to Pay Over CAD 230 Million in Canada Under Online News Act

Facebook and Google will need to voluntarily negotiate deals with news publishers in Canada.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 September 2023 22:20 IST
Google, Meta May Have to Pay Over CAD 230 Million in Canada Under Online News Act

The draft rules allow for both monetary and non-monetary contributions to news businesses

Highlights
  • Both companies have said that the law is unworkable for their businesses
  • Meta has already ended news sharing on its platforms in Canada
  • Google also plans to block news from search results

Canada on Friday unveiled draft rules for a law designed to compel Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms pay news outlets, saying Ottawa was addressing the companies' concerns that they may be facing an uncapped liability.

Canada's Online News Act, part of a global trend to make Internet giants pay for news, became law in June and is expected to come into effect in December.

Facebook and Google will need to voluntarily negotiate deals with news publishers in Canada and pay a portion of their global revenues, based on a set calculation, according to the draft regulations.

Both companies have said that the law is unworkable for their businesses, and Meta has already ended news sharing on its platforms in Canada. Google also plans to block news from search results in Canada before the law comes into effect.

The draft proposals, which will go through public consultation, would raise CAD 172 million (nearly Rs. 1,050 crore) per year from Google and about CAD 60 million (nearly Rs. 360 crore) per year from Facebook, a Canadian government official told reporters in a briefing.

If companies do not meet a payments threshold through voluntary deals, they may have to go through mandatory bargaining overseen by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).

The Canadian regulator responsible said last week that it would start setting up a framework for negotiations between news organizations and internet giants this autumn, with the aim of initiating mandatory bargaining by early 2025.

The draft rules allow for both monetary and non-monetary contributions to news businesses and consideration of pre-existing deals.

Agreements that Google and Facebook reach must also cover independent local, Indigenous and official language minority community news businesses, according to the draft regulations.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Canada, Online News Act, Facebook, Google, Meta, Alphabet, News
Amazon Board Sued by Shareholder Over Blue Origin Launch Contracts for Project Kuiper

Related Stories

Google, Meta May Have to Pay Over CAD 230 Million in Canada Under Online News Act
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 8 Series Price Leaked: Here's How Much They Could Cost
  2. Moto G84 5G With a 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  3. Here’s When OnePlus Will Roll Out Android 14-Based OxygenOS 14 Update
  4. Sony Xperia 5 V With 52-Megapixel Exmor T Camera Unveiled: See Price
  5. Chandrayaan-3's 'Pragyan' Rover Records Natural Event on Moon's South Pole
  6. iQoo Z8, iQoo Z8x With 6.64-Inch Display Launched: See Price Here
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Get This New Camera Sensor
  8. Vivo Y36 and Vivo Y02t Get Price Drop in India: Check New Price
  9. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Will Launch on This Date
  10. Sony Is Raising Annual PS Plus Subscription Prices Across All Tiers
#Latest Stories
  1. Google, Meta May Have to Pay Over CAD 230 Million in Canada Under Online News Act
  2. Amazon Board Sued by Shareholder Over Blue Origin Launch Contracts for Project Kuiper
  3. OnePlus Open Has Reportedly Performed Better Than Galaxy Z Fold 5 in Durability Test
  4. OnePlus Confirms to Roll Out Android 14-Based OxygenOS 14 Update This Month: All Details
  5. Lenovo Legion Go Handheld Gaming Console With 8.8-Inch QHD+ Display, AMD Ryzen Z1 Series Chipsets Launched
  6. Vivo Y36, Vivo Y02t Get Price Drop in India Months After Official Launch
  7. Samsung One UI 5 Watch Update Based on Wear OS 4 Rolling Out for Galaxy Watch 5 Series: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Feature New 200-Megapixel Sensor: All Details
  9. Sony Xperia 5 V With 52-Megapixel Exmor T Camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched: All Details
  10. Google Pixel 8 Series Price, Storage Options Leaked; Pixel 8 Pro May Get Night Sight for Video
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.