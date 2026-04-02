Vivo V70 FE, the company's latest midrange offering, was launched in India on Thursday. The handset features a large OLED display, a high-resolution 200-megapixel main camera, and a sizeable 7,000mAh battery with fast charging support. It uses a MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset, offers AI imaging features and runs on Origin OS 6 with up to six years of promised security updates. It joins the existing Vivo V70 lineup in the country, which includes the standard V70 and V70 Elite variants.

Vivo V70 FE Price in India, Availability

Vivo V70 FE price in India starts at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB versions cost Rs. 40,999 and Rs. 44,999, respectively. The handset is offered in Monsoon Blue and Northern Lights Purple finishes. The phone will be available on Vivo's website, Flipkart, and Amazon and is currently open for pre-orders. It will go on sale in the country starting April 9.

Customers can get the Vivo TWS 3e earbuds with ANC at a discounted price of Rs. 1,499 when purchased with the Vivo V70 FE handset.

Mainline offers provide up to 10 percent cashback or instant discounts on select bank cards, including SBI Card, American Express, Yes Bank, and Bank of Baroda. Buyers can also choose no-cost EMI options for up to 10 months and avail of exchange bonuses. Online offers give similar bank discounts, no-cost EMI for up to 12 months, and added benefits such as up to 40 percent off on V-Shield screen protection, a buyback option at Rs. 399, and 2,000GB of cloud storage for 18 months via Jio.

Vivo V70 FE Specifications, Features

The Vivo V70 FE boasts a 6.83-inch 1.5K (2800×1260 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of up to 1,900 nits and HDR10+ certification. The handset is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It ships with Android 16-based OriginOS 6, which includes the Origin Island feature around the front camera. Vivo also promises up to six years of security updates.

The Vivo V70 FE is equipped with a 200-megapixel 1/1.56-inch main sensor with an f/1.88 aperture, optical image stabilisation (OIS), alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, a 120-degree field of view and Aura Light support. On the front, it houses a 50-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The handset integrates features such as AI Magic Weather, AI Magic Landscape, and AI Four-Season Portrait, alongside AI-backed 30x super zoom.

Vivo includes symmetrical dual speakers with Gaming HyperSense Audio in the V70 FE model. It features Darkness Glow Technology, allowing the back panel to emit a soft glow in low light after exposure to UV light or sunlight. The handset carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance and also supports underwater photography.

The Vivo V70 FE packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and bypass charging. The company claims it can charge from 1 percent to 100 percent in 60 minutes. It is also said to retain up to 14 percent battery even after 16 hours of intensive use. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC and a USB Type-C port. For biometric authentication, it carries an in-display fingerprint sensor. It measures 163.7×76.2x7.59mm in size and weighs about 200g.