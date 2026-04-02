Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo V70 FE Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 200 Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Features

Vivo V70 FE Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Features

The Vivo V70 FE boasts a 6.83-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 1,900 nits.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 April 2026 12:20 IST
Vivo V70 FE Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V70 FE comes in Monsoon Blue and Northern Lights Purple finishes

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vivo V70 FE boasts a 6.83-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate
  • The back panel glows in low light after UV light exposure
  • The Vivo V70 FE sports a 50-megapixel selfie shooter
Advertisement

Vivo V70 FE, the company's latest midrange offering, was launched in India on Thursday. The handset features a large OLED display, a high-resolution 200-megapixel main camera, and a sizeable 7,000mAh battery with fast charging support. It uses a MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset, offers AI imaging features and runs on Origin OS 6 with up to six years of promised security updates. It joins the existing Vivo V70 lineup in the country, which includes the standard V70 and V70 Elite variants.

Vivo V70 FE Price in India, Availability

Vivo V70 FE price in India starts at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB versions cost Rs. 40,999 and Rs. 44,999, respectively. The handset is offered in Monsoon Blue and Northern Lights Purple finishes. The phone will be available on Vivo's website, Flipkart, and Amazon and is currently open for pre-orders. It will go on sale in the country starting April 9.

Customers can get the Vivo TWS 3e earbuds with ANC at a discounted price of Rs. 1,499 when purchased with the Vivo V70 FE handset. 

Mainline offers provide up to 10 percent cashback or instant discounts on select bank cards, including SBI Card, American Express, Yes Bank, and Bank of Baroda. Buyers can also choose no-cost EMI options for up to 10 months and avail of exchange bonuses. Online offers give similar bank discounts, no-cost EMI for up to 12 months, and added benefits such as up to 40 percent off on V-Shield screen protection, a buyback option at Rs. 399, and 2,000GB of cloud storage for 18 months via Jio. 

Vivo V70 FE Specifications, Features

The Vivo V70 FE boasts a 6.83-inch 1.5K (2800×1260 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of up to 1,900 nits and HDR10+ certification. The handset is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It ships with Android 16-based OriginOS 6, which includes the Origin Island feature around the front camera. Vivo also promises up to six years of security updates.

The Vivo V70 FE is equipped with a 200-megapixel 1/1.56-inch main sensor with an f/1.88 aperture, optical image stabilisation (OIS), alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, a 120-degree field of view and Aura Light support. On the front, it houses a 50-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The handset integrates features such as AI Magic Weather, AI Magic Landscape, and AI Four-Season Portrait, alongside AI-backed 30x super zoom.

Vivo includes symmetrical dual speakers with Gaming HyperSense Audio in the V70 FE model. It features Darkness Glow Technology, allowing the back panel to emit a soft glow in low light after exposure to UV light or sunlight. The handset carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance and also supports underwater photography.

The Vivo V70 FE packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and bypass charging. The company claims it can charge from 1 percent to 100 percent in 60 minutes. It is also said to retain up to 14 percent battery even after 16 hours of intensive use. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC and a USB Type-C port. For biometric authentication, it carries an in-display fingerprint sensor. It measures 163.7×76.2x7.59mm in size and weighs about 200g.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo V70 FE, Vivo V70 FE Price in India, Vivo V70 FE India Launch, Vivo V70 FE Features, Vivo V70 Series, Vivo V70, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Realme 16 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera: Price, Specifications 

Related Stories

Vivo V70 FE Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Note 60 Pro Roundup: Here's Everything That We Know So Far
#Latest Stories
  1. Rocket Lab Sends Up Test Satellites for Europe’s Next-Gen Navigation System
  2. Zootopia 2 Is Now Streaming: Know Where to Watch the Disney Cop Comedy Sequel
  3. Ek Haseen Saazish Kasak OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Romance Thriller
  4. Vadh 2 Streaming Now: Where to Watch Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra’s Crime Thriller
  5. Scientists Identify 45 Earth-Like Planets Beyond Our Solar System
  6. Euphoria Is Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch Sara Arjun's Social Thriller
  7. Valathu Vashathe Kallan Is Now Streaming: Know All About Jeethu Joseph's Crime Thriller
  8. Band Melam OTT Release: Know Where to Watch the Telugu Romantic Musical Film
  9. Microsoft Releases New AI Models That Can Generate Images, Audio and Transcribe Text
  10. Redmi K Pad 2, New Redmi Laptops Tipped to Launch Alongside Redmi K90 Ultra
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »