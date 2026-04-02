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  • Redmi Note 15 SE 5G Launched in India With 5,800mAh Battery, Vegan Leather Finish: Price, Features

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G Launched in India With 5,800mAh Battery, Vegan Leather Finish: Price, Features

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G will go on sale in India later this month via Flipkart and the Xiaomi online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 April 2026 11:44 IST
Redmi Note 15 SE 5G Launched in India With 5,800mAh Battery, Vegan Leather Finish: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G supports 45W wired fast charging

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Highlights
  • Redmi Note 15 SE 5G is offered in three colourways
  • Redmi Note 15 SE 5G features a Snapdragon chipset
  • The phone is 7.35mm thick
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Redmi Note 15 SE 5G was launched in India on Thursday as the special edition of the recently unveiled Redmi Note 15 5G. The new handset is slated to go on sale in the country via an e-commerce platform and the Xiaomi online store. It is offered in three colour options and three storage configurations. An octa core Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset powers the new smartphone, along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The handset boasts a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter.

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G Price in India, Availability

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G price in India starts at Rs. 24,999 for the base variant, offering 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration costs Rs. 25,999. Lastly, the top-of-the-line option, featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage, is priced at Rs. 27,999. However, the Xiaomi sub-brand is offering a Rs. 2,000 offer on ICICI Bank cards. Moreover, the company is providing a Rs. 4,000 "special" introductory discount.

The new phone will go on sale in India on April 7 via Flipkart and the Xiaomi online store. The Redmi Note 15 SE 5G is offered in Carbon Black, Crimson Reserve (Red), and Frosted White colourways.

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G Specifications, Features

The Redmi Note 15 SE 5G is a dual SIM handset that runs on Xiaomi's Android 15-based HyperOS 2. The handset is equipped with a 6.77-inch (1,080x2,392 pixels) Curved AMOLED display, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 3,200 nits peak brightness, and DCI-P3 colour gamut, along with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light, Circadian Friendly, and Flicker Free certifications. The company claims that the phone ships with IP65 + IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance.

A 4nm octa core Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset from Qualcomm, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz, powers the new Redmi Note 15 SE 5G. The smartphone also features an Adreno GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage, which can be expanded by up to 1TB via a microSD card. It is also equipped with an under-display fingerprint scanner and AI Face Unlock for security.

For optics, the Redmi Note 15 SE 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter with a 1/2.88-inch Light Hunter 400 sensor. The handset also gets a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the Redmi Note 15 SE 5G features a 20-megapixel (f/2.2) camera for selfies and video calls with a 1/4-inch sensor. It is capable of recording videos at up to 4K/30 fps.

The Redmi Note 15 SE 5G is backed by a 5,800mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, and Galileo for connectivity. The phone measures 164x75.42x7.35mm and weighs about 178g.

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5800mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1,080x2,392 pixels
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Further reading: Redmi Note 15 SE 5G, Redmi Note 15 SE 5G India Launch, Redmi Note 15 SE 5G Price in India, Redmi Note 15 SE 5G Specifications, Redmi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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