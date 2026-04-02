Realme 16 5G has been launched in India. The new 5G smartphone comes in two different colour options with a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo chipset under the hood. The Realme 16 5G boasts a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with up to 4,200 nits of brightness. The handset carries a 7,000mAh battery with 60W wired fast charging support. It features a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera. It has a selfie mirror integrated in the rear camera module that is designed to help users capture selfies with the main camera.

Realme 16 5G Price in India

The new Realme 16 5G is priced at Rs. 36,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It costs Rs. 31,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs. 33,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It is released in Air Black and Air White colourways. It is currently available to preorder via Flipkart and Realme's online store. The Realme 16 5G will go on sale in the country starting April 5.

As a launch offer, Realme is selling the Realme 16 5G with no cost EMI options for up to 12 months. Buyers can also avail a Rs. 2,000 bank-based discount or a Rs. 6,000 exchange bonus.

Realme 16 5G Specifications

The dual SIM Realme 16 5G ships with Android 16 with Realme UI 7.0 on top, and it is confirmed to receive four years of security updates and three Android OS upgrades. The handset features a 6.57-inch full HD+ (1,080x2,372 pixels) AMOLED display with 93 percent screen-to-body ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display is touted to deliver a 3,000Hz instant touch sampling rate and 4,200 nits peak brightness.

Photo Credit: Realme

The Realme 16 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo chipset, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. For thermal management, it has a vapour chamber cooling system with a 6,050mm sq heat dissipation area. It also offers an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

On the rear, the Realme 16 5G features a dual camera setup, including a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor with autofocus and f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The rear camera unit includes a small mirror that Realme calls a “selfie mirror”, positioned beside the rear camera, that lets users preview and take selfies with the rear camera. On the front, the phone has a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

Connectivity options available on the Realme 16 5G include Bluetooth 5.3, 5G, 4G LTE, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, USB Type-C port and Wi-Fi 6. It offers facial recognition and features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Realme 16 5G carries a 7,000mAh battery with support for 60W wired fast charging and reverse charging. The battery is said to withstand 1,600 charging cycles. It is advertised to deliver up to 142 hours of music playback time on a single charge. It measures 158.30x75.13x8.10mm and weighs around 183g.