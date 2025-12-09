Technology News
Honor Robot Phone to Enter Mass Production in H1 2026, Tipster Claims

Honor Robot Phone's global unveiling is scheduled to take place during MWC 2026 in March.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 December 2025 15:16 IST
Honor Robot Phone to Enter Mass Production in H1 2026, Tipster Claims

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Robot Phone has an built-in gimbal-mounted camera

Highlights
  • Honor Robot Phone first teased during the launch of Honor Magic 8 series
  • It was shown in Black, White, and Gold colour options
  • Honor is yet to reveal the phone’s specifications
Honor Robot Phone was teased as a concept smartphone earlier this year, but a new leak from China suggests that it is moving towards mass production. The Honor Robot Phone features a robotic arm with a gimbal-mounted camera, and it can automatically rotate to track a subject. The gimbal module folds neatly into the camera island when not in use. Honor has already confirmed that it plans to showcase the Robot Phone globally at MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2026. It was initially revealed in three colourways.

Honor Robot Phone Might Be Commercially Available After MWC 2026 Showcase

In a recent Weibo post, tipster Smart Pikachu claimed that the Honor Robot Phone will enter mass production in the first half of next year. While there's no word on where the company plans to introduce the futuristic smartphone, the latest leak indicates that the concept device is one step closer to its commercial debut.

The Chinese tech brand has already announced that the Robot Phone will be showcased at MWC 2026 in March in Barcelona. The commercial launch is likely to follow soon after its MWC debut. The innovative device was also recently showcased during Honor User Carnival in China. It was first teased during the launch of Honor Magic 8 series.

The Honor Robot Phone is equipped with a robotic gimbal camera mounted on a mechanical arm. This camera can rotate automatically to track subjects while recording videos with advanced stabilisation and tracking, similar to gimbal cameras. The announcement video shared by the brand showed this camera interacting with people in real time and advanced AI-driven motion tracking. It is claimed to combine multi-modal intelligence, advanced robotics, and next-generation imaging. 

The Honor Robot Phone features a flat frame with rounded corners and a hole-punch design to house the selfie shooter. It has a glass section beneath its camera island. The robotic arm retracts into the phone's rear camera module when not in use. It was shown in Black, White, and Gold colour options with leather and glass back options.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Honor Robot Phone, Honor Robot Phone Specifications, Honor, MWC 2026
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
