Honor Robot Phone was teased as a concept smartphone earlier this year, but a new leak from China suggests that it is moving towards mass production. The Honor Robot Phone features a robotic arm with a gimbal-mounted camera, and it can automatically rotate to track a subject. The gimbal module folds neatly into the camera island when not in use. Honor has already confirmed that it plans to showcase the Robot Phone globally at MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2026. It was initially revealed in three colourways.

Honor Robot Phone Might Be Commercially Available After MWC 2026 Showcase

In a recent Weibo post, tipster Smart Pikachu claimed that the Honor Robot Phone will enter mass production in the first half of next year. While there's no word on where the company plans to introduce the futuristic smartphone, the latest leak indicates that the concept device is one step closer to its commercial debut.

The Chinese tech brand has already announced that the Robot Phone will be showcased at MWC 2026 in March in Barcelona. The commercial launch is likely to follow soon after its MWC debut. The innovative device was also recently showcased during Honor User Carnival in China. It was first teased during the launch of Honor Magic 8 series.

The Honor Robot Phone is equipped with a robotic gimbal camera mounted on a mechanical arm. This camera can rotate automatically to track subjects while recording videos with advanced stabilisation and tracking, similar to gimbal cameras. The announcement video shared by the brand showed this camera interacting with people in real time and advanced AI-driven motion tracking. It is claimed to combine multi-modal intelligence, advanced robotics, and next-generation imaging.

The Honor Robot Phone features a flat frame with rounded corners and a hole-punch design to house the selfie shooter. It has a glass section beneath its camera island. The robotic arm retracts into the phone's rear camera module when not in use. It was shown in Black, White, and Gold colour options with leather and glass back options.

