Honor Robot Phone will be launched globally at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2026) in Barcelona, along with the Honor Magic V6, the Chinese smartphone maker announced on Thursday. The tech firm will unveil the new handsets in the first week of March. However, other details about the two phones, including the specifications, features, availability, design, and pricing, remain under wraps. The company first teased the launch of the Honor Robot Phone in October 2025, showing the handset with a pop-up camera on the back, attached to a gimbal. Meanwhile, the Honor Magic V6 is said to be powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 series chipset.

The company's media invite confirms that the tech firm will launch the Honor Magic V6 and Robot Phone at MWC Barcelona 2026 on March 1. The new phones will be unveiled during the smartphone maker's ‘AI Device Ecosystem Era' showcase between 1pm to 2pm CET (12:30am to 1:30am IST). Honor is expected to reveal more details about the two handsets in the coming weeks.

Honor's Robot Phone is set to be the company's first handset to feature an AI camera assistant that pops out from its rear camera setup, and it was first showcased in October 2025. The robot camera is teased to be attached to a gimbal and a rotating motor. The smartphone maker claimed that the upcoming handset will feature an “AI brain”, paired with the “mobility of a robot”.

The company says that its Robot Phone integrates multi-modal intelligence with advanced robotics and next-generation imaging capabilities. The Honor Robot Phone will also be able to answer user queries based on the surroundings and environment. For example, the phone will be able to recommend the best shoes that will match the user's outfit or provide answers about a dog's breed.

While the technical specifications of the Honor Robot Phone are yet to be revealed, the features of the Honor Magic V6 recently surfaced online. The upcoming foldable will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm's octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. For optics, the Honor Magic V6 could feature a 200-megapixel main camera on the back. The handset might also carry a periscope telephoto rear camera with up to 3x optical zoom capabilities. The Honor Magic V6 will reportedly feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

In a post on Weibo tipster Experience More (translated from Chinese) has shared that the Honor Magic V6 has been spotted on China's 3C database with a dual-cell setup, 2320mAh + 4680mAh, totalling up to 7150mAh. This is in line with previous reports that suggested that the handset could pack a dual-cell 7,200mAh battery.

