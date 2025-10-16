Honor Magic 8 Pro and Magic 8 were unveiled on Wednesday during the tech firm's October 2025 launch event. Hours after the launch, the company introduced a new concept phone, which will be part of its artificial intelligence (AI) device ecosystem. It's called the Honor Robot Phone, and the Chinese firm revealed that the phone will integrate robotics, photography, and multi-modal AI capabilities. Scheduled to be unveiled during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, the handset will feature a pop-up AI camera with a gimbal and a rotatable motor.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Chinese smartphone maker teased the upcoming Honor Robot Phone with an AI camera assistant that pops up from its rear camera unit. The handset will launch during the MWC 2026 event in Spain's Barcelona. Its robot camera is shown with a gimbal and a rotating motor. The company said that it will feature an “AI brain”, while offering “mobility of a robot” (translated from Chinese).

Introducing the Honor Robot Phone, the company said that it is a “revolutionary AI device” that combines multi-modal intelligence, advanced robotics, and “next-generation imaging”.

While the company has yet to reveal the technical specifications of the upcoming handset, the video shows the Honor Robot Phone's robot camera providing information about a user's dress, their surroundings, and entertaining an infant. The movable AI camera appears to have a USB Type-C port, which could be present for attaching other accessories. The phone is shown with a hole-punch display, which might house the selfie camera.

The rear panel resembles Apple's newly launched iPhone 17 series, with a glass cutout in the middle and an unspecified metal surrounding it. The handset might carry a triple-rear camera module, including the pop-up AI camera. The Alpha symbol appears in the middle of the back panel, which could be used on other products in Honor's AI ecosystem.

While the left side of the phone seems to have been left clean, the power button and volume controls might be placed on the right side. The Honor Robot Phone's robot camera will be hidden inside a glass cover to provide protection.