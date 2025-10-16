Technology News
English Edition

Honor Robot Phone Concept With Pop-Up Camera Teased, Will Debut at MWC 2026

Honor Robot Phone will carry a triple-rear camera unit, housed inside a rectangular module.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 October 2025 13:20 IST
Honor Robot Phone Concept With Pop-Up Camera Teased, Will Debut at MWC 2026

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Robot Phone will sport a hole-punch display

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Honor Robot Phone's AI camera could feature a USB Type-C port
  • Honor Robot Phone carries a triple-rear camera setup
  • The company will launch the handset next year
Advertisement

Honor Magic 8 Pro and Magic 8 were unveiled on Wednesday during the tech firm's October 2025 launch event. Hours after the launch, the company introduced a new concept phone, which will be part of its artificial intelligence (AI) device ecosystem. It's called the Honor Robot Phone, and the Chinese firm revealed that the phone will integrate robotics, photography, and multi-modal AI capabilities. Scheduled to be unveiled during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, the handset will feature a pop-up AI camera with a gimbal and a rotatable motor.

Honor Robot Phone Launch Date, Design (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Chinese smartphone maker teased the upcoming Honor Robot Phone with an AI camera assistant that pops up from its rear camera unit. The handset will launch during the MWC 2026 event in Spain's Barcelona. Its robot camera is shown with a gimbal and a rotating motor. The company said that it will feature an “AI brain”, while offering “mobility of a robot” (translated from Chinese).

Introducing the Honor Robot Phone, the company said that it is a “revolutionary AI device” that combines multi-modal intelligence, advanced robotics, and “next-generation imaging”.

While the company has yet to reveal the technical specifications of the upcoming handset, the video shows the Honor Robot Phone's robot camera providing information about a user's dress, their surroundings, and entertaining an infant. The movable AI camera appears to have a USB Type-C port, which could be present for attaching other accessories. The phone is shown with a hole-punch display, which might house the selfie camera.

The rear panel resembles Apple's newly launched iPhone 17 series, with a glass cutout in the middle and an unspecified metal surrounding it. The handset might carry a triple-rear camera module, including the pop-up AI camera. The Alpha symbol appears in the middle of the back panel, which could be used on other products in Honor's AI ecosystem.

While the left side of the phone seems to have been left clean, the power button and volume controls might be placed on the right side. The Honor Robot Phone's robot camera will be hidden inside a glass cover to provide protection.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honor Robot Phone, Honor
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Apple Vision Pro Refreshed With M5 Chipset and New Dual Knit Band: Price, Specifications
Honor Robot Phone Concept With Pop-Up Camera Teased, Will Debut at MWC 2026
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Launch Details Likely to Be Announced on October 17
  2. Google Offers Up to 2TB of Storage Across Gmail and Photos for Rs. 11
  3. Redmi Note 15 Series India Launch Timeline, Price and Features Leaked
  4. Vivo Announces OriginOS 6 for Vivo and iQOO Handsets Globally
  5. iQOO 15 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC to Launch in India in November
  6. Oppo Find X9 Series, Oppo Pad 5 Launching Today: All You Need to Know
  7. Honor's Robot Phone With a Pop-Up Camera Will Debut at MWC 2026
  8. Realme GT 8 Pro Colourways Revealed; Realme GT 8 to Run on This Chipset
  9. iPad Pro With M5 Chip, OLED Display Launched in India at This Price
  10. Sony Confirms Silent Hill 2 Remake for PS Plus Game Catalog in October
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Rolls Out Diwali-Themed Meta AI-Powered Effects for Stories, Video Effects on Edits App
  2. Reliance Jio, Aptos to Launch Blockchain Rewards for 500 Million Users
  3. Apple Executive Leading Siri Revamp Project Reportedly Snagged by Meta
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Reportedly Scrapped; Galaxy S26 Lineup Could Comprise Three Models
  5. Redmi Note 15 Pro+, Note 15 Pro India Launch Timeline, Price and Specifications Leaked
  6. Asus ROG Xbox Ally X Goes on Sale in India Alongside ROG Xbox Ally: Price, Features
  7. Google One Diwali Offer Provides Up to 2TB of Google Drive Storage for Just Rs. 11: See Offers
  8. Google Releases Veo 3.1 Video Model With Improved Controls and Longer Video Durations
  9. Silent Hill 2 Remake, Until Dawn and Yakuza: Like a Dragon Coming to PS Plus Game Catalog in October
  10. Bitcoin Price Steadies Above $111,000 Amidst Ongoing Trade Tensions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »