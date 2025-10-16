Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme GT 8 Pro Colour Options, Specifications Teased; Realme Reveals GT 8 Chipset, Camera Details

Realme GT 8 Pro Colour Options, Specifications Teased; Realme Reveals GT 8 Chipset, Camera Details

Realme GT 8 Pro has a 7,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 October 2025 11:11 IST
Realme GT 8 Pro Colour Options, Specifications Teased; Realme Reveals GT 8 Chipset, Camera Details

Realme GT 8 Pro will be available in Blue, Green and White colours

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Realme GT 8 Pro will include a dedicated R1 gaming display chip
  • Realme GT 8 Pro is confirmed to pack a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  • The vanilla model is teased to ship with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
Advertisement

Realme GT 8 will be announced in China on October 21, alongside the Realme GT 8 Pro. The company has now shared fresh posters and videos revealing colour options, specifications and design of the upcoming GT 8 series. The flagship Realme GT 8 Pro model is confirmed to debut in three colour options with a 7,000mAh battery. The standard model will be equipped with last year's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, while the GT 8 Pro is already confirmed to feature the newly launched flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip.

Realme GT 8 Pro Specifications Teased

New teasers on Weibo posted by the company reveal that the Realme GT 8 Pro will be available in Blue, Green and White colour options. It will feature a Sky Signal Chip S1 for network and signal enhancement. The handset will also feature Realme's proprietary GT Performance Engine 3.0, designed to ensure full frame rates in high-intensity games. The handset will feature a 7K cooling area for thermal management.

The Realme GT 8 Pro will include a dedicated R1 gaming display chip, and it is confirmed to house a 7,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The battery will also offer 10W wireless reverse charging support. This is a notable upgrade over the Realme GT 7 Pro . The Chinese variant of the Realme GT 7 Pro features a 6,500mAh battery, while the model sold in India has a 5,800mAh battery.

Realme's teaser videos show the Realme GT 8 Pro with a triple rear camera setup with a detachable module. The handset will measure 8.2mm in thickness and weigh 214g.

Further, the Realme GT 8 is confirmed to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The vanilla model will also come with a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor.

Realme earlier this week announced that the Realme GT 8 series will be unveiled on October 21 in China. The lineup is currently up for pre-booking in China.

The Realme GT 8 Pro is already confirmed to pack a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, R1 graphics chip and a dual symmetrical speaker setup. It will have a BOE display with 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme GT 7 Pro

Realme GT 7 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium IP69-rated design
  • Top-notch performance
  • Great for gaming
  • Excellent battery life (China model)
  • 120W fast charging
  • Smooth software
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed Realme GT 7 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5800mAh
OS Android 15
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme GT 8 Pro, Realme GT 8, Realme GT 8 Series, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 – TP11 Launched in India With HEPA Filtration, Smart Controls: Price, Features
iQOO 15 India Launch Timeline Confirmed: Expected Specifications, Features

Related Stories

Realme GT 8 Pro Colour Options, Specifications Teased; Realme Reveals GT 8 Chipset, Camera Details
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Launch Date Announced; OnePlus Ace 6 to Debut Alongside
  2. Vivo Announces OriginOS 6 for Vivo and iQOO Handsets Globally
  3. iQOO 15 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC to Launch in India in November
  4. Realme GT 8 Pro Colourways Revealed; Realme GT 8 to Run on This Chipset
  5. Oppo Find X9 Series, Oppo Pad 5 Launching Today: All You Need to Know
  6. Redmi K90 Pro Max to Launch in China Soon Along With This Smartphone
  7. iPad Pro With M5 Chip, OLED Display Launched in India at This Price
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Is Now Expected to Launch in These Markets
  9. Apple's New M5 Chip Promises a Big Leap in AI and GPU Power
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Vision Pro Refreshed With M5 Chipset and New Dual Knit Band: Price, Specifications
  2. Apple M5 Chipset Launched With 4X Faster GPU for MacBook Pro, iPad Pro and Vision Pro
  3. Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge Security Flaws: CERT-In Asks Users to Update to Latest Versions With Security Fixes
  4. OnePlus 15 Launch Date Announced; OnePlus Ace 6 to Debut Alongside
  5. iQOO 15 India Launch Timeline Confirmed: Expected Specifications, Features
  6. Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 – TP11 Launched in India With HEPA Filtration, Smart Controls: Price, Features
  7. Realme GT 8 Pro Colour Options, Specifications Teased; Realme Reveals GT 8 Chipset, Camera Details
  8. Vivo Announces Android 16-Based OriginOS 6 Globally With Origin Animation, AI Features: Release Timeline
  9. Redmi K90, Redmi K90 Pro Max Set for China Launch in October; Teased to Be Priced Under Rs. 50,000
  10. Scientists Solve Decades-Old Photosynthesis Puzzle With IISc–Caltech Study
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »