Realme GT 8 will be announced in China on October 21, alongside the Realme GT 8 Pro. The company has now shared fresh posters and videos revealing colour options, specifications and design of the upcoming GT 8 series. The flagship Realme GT 8 Pro model is confirmed to debut in three colour options with a 7,000mAh battery. The standard model will be equipped with last year's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, while the GT 8 Pro is already confirmed to feature the newly launched flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip.

Realme GT 8 Pro Specifications Teased

New teasers on Weibo posted by the company reveal that the Realme GT 8 Pro will be available in Blue, Green and White colour options. It will feature a Sky Signal Chip S1 for network and signal enhancement. The handset will also feature Realme's proprietary GT Performance Engine 3.0, designed to ensure full frame rates in high-intensity games. The handset will feature a 7K cooling area for thermal management.

The Realme GT 8 Pro will include a dedicated R1 gaming display chip, and it is confirmed to house a 7,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The battery will also offer 10W wireless reverse charging support. This is a notable upgrade over the Realme GT 7 Pro . The Chinese variant of the Realme GT 7 Pro features a 6,500mAh battery, while the model sold in India has a 5,800mAh battery.

Realme's teaser videos show the Realme GT 8 Pro with a triple rear camera setup with a detachable module. The handset will measure 8.2mm in thickness and weigh 214g.

Further, the Realme GT 8 is confirmed to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The vanilla model will also come with a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor.

Realme earlier this week announced that the Realme GT 8 series will be unveiled on October 21 in China. The lineup is currently up for pre-booking in China.

The Realme GT 8 Pro is already confirmed to pack a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, R1 graphics chip and a dual symmetrical speaker setup. It will have a BOE display with 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

