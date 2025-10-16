Technology News
OnePlus 15 Launch Date Announced; OnePlus Ace 6 to Debut Alongside

OnePlus 15 is confirmed to debut with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 October 2025 11:17 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 15 will run ColorOS 16, based on Android 16

Highlights
  • New Ace series phone will debut alongside the OnePlus 15
  • OnePlus 15 is currently available for pre-orders
  • OnePlus 15 is teased to come with a 165Hz refresh rate display
OnePlus has finally announced the launch date of the OnePlus 15 in China. The flagship smartphone will go official in China later this week alongside the OnePlus Ace 6. The OnePlus 15 is confirmed to have Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and the company has revealed several specifications of the upcoming handset. It will run ColorOS 16, based on Android 16. The OnePlus Ace 6 is likely to be exclusive to the Chinese market, while the OnePlus 15 will arrive in other markets, including India.

OnePlus Ace 6 Listed on Company's Website Ahead of Debut

In a post on Weibo on Thursday, OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Ace 6 will be announced tomorrow (October 17) in China. The OnePlus Ace 6 is currently listed on the company's China website with a 'coming soon' tag, while the OnePlus 15 is available for pre-reservations.

oneplus 15 launch date weibo oneplus 15

A machine-translated screenshot of OnePlus' post on Weibo
Photo Credit: Weibo/ OnePlus

 

OnePlus 15, Ace 6 Specifications (Expected)

The OnePlus 15 is already teased to come with an OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. The company will use a third-generation BOE Oriental screen for the flagship, with 1.15mm bezels on all four sides. The display claimed to deliver 10 percent lower power consumption along with a 30 percent increase in lifespan compared to the OnePlus 13's screen. 

The upcoming OnePlus 15 will ship with Android 16-based ColorOS 16. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It will be launched in an Original Dune colourway. 

The OnePlus 15 is speculated to get a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor, a 50-megapixel secondary camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. It could house a 7,300mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The handset is said to boast a 6.7-inch screen and offer an IP68-rated build.

OnePlus Ace 6 is rumoured to boast a 165Hz refresh rate display with 1.5K resolution. It is likely to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. It is expected to pack a 7,800mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging support. The handset is said to come with an ultrasonic fingerprint reader. 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
iQOO 15 India Launch Timeline Confirmed: Expected Specifications, Features

