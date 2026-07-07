Honor is reportedly continuing development of its first wide foldable smartphone, with a new leak indicating that the device has reached another milestone. The report adds fresh details about the handset while reinforcing several specifications that had surfaced earlier. Although the company has not made any official announcements, recent leaks suggest that development is advancing steadily. More information about the smartphone is expected to surface before its anticipated launch.

Honor Wide Foldable Key Specifications (Leaked)

The latest details come from a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), who claims that Honor is accelerating development of its first wide foldable smartphone. The post does not identify the manufacturer, but earlier reports have linked the leaked specifications to an upcoming Honor foldable.

The latest leak indicates that the prototype retains a 7.6-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch cover screen, as first reported. The handset is also said to use a horizontal runway-style camera housing on the rear.

The leak further suggests that Honor has equipped the prototype with a 200-megapixel large camera sensor alongside a periscope telephoto camera. It is also tipped to pack a battery with a capacity exceeding 7,000mAh. The tipster adds that this would give the device the highest battery capacity among flagship wide foldable smartphones.

An earlier report indicated that the device would be powered by a 2nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series chipset, although the latest leak does not mention the processor.

It has also been suggested that Huawei's Pura X Max could emerge as one of the handset's closest rivals. The leaked display sizes are similar to Huawei's foldable, which features a 7.7-inch inner display and a 5.4-inch outer screen.

Huawei's Pura X Max offers a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, a 12.5-megapixel ultrawide camera and a second-generation multispectral sensor. It also packs a 5,300mAh battery with support for 66W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Honor has neither confirmed the handset nor shared any launch plans. Even so, the latest leak indicates that development has reached an advanced stage, hinting that the smartphone could be introduced in the coming months.