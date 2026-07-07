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Honor Wide Foldable Leak Offers Details About Its Display, Camera and Battery

The prototype is tipped to retain a 7.6-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch cover screen, a 200-megapixel camera and a periscope telephoto camera.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 July 2026 15:51 IST
Honor Wide Foldable Leak Offers Details About Its Display, Camera and Battery

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei's Pura X Max (pictured) could rival Honor's rumoured foldable

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Highlights
  • Honor could equip the foldable with a 7,000mAh+ battery
  • Honor may include a periscope telephoto camera
  • The prototype may retain a 7.6-inch inner display
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Honor is reportedly continuing development of its first wide foldable smartphone, with a new leak indicating that the device has reached another milestone. The report adds fresh details about the handset while reinforcing several specifications that had surfaced earlier. Although the company has not made any official announcements, recent leaks suggest that development is advancing steadily. More information about the smartphone is expected to surface before its anticipated launch.

Honor Wide Foldable Key Specifications (Leaked)

The latest details come from a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), who claims that Honor is accelerating development of its first wide foldable smartphone. The post does not identify the manufacturer, but earlier reports have linked the leaked specifications to an upcoming Honor foldable.

The latest leak indicates that the prototype retains a 7.6-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch cover screen, as first reported. The handset is also said to use a horizontal runway-style camera housing on the rear.

The leak further suggests that Honor has equipped the prototype with a 200-megapixel large camera sensor alongside a periscope telephoto camera. It is also tipped to pack a battery with a capacity exceeding 7,000mAh. The tipster adds that this would give the device the highest battery capacity among flagship wide foldable smartphones.

An earlier report indicated that the device would be powered by a 2nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series chipset, although the latest leak does not mention the processor.

It has also been suggested that Huawei's Pura X Max could emerge as one of the handset's closest rivals. The leaked display sizes are similar to Huawei's foldable, which features a 7.7-inch inner display and a 5.4-inch outer screen.

Huawei's Pura X Max offers a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, a 12.5-megapixel ultrawide camera and a second-generation multispectral sensor. It also packs a 5,300mAh battery with support for 66W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Honor has neither confirmed the handset nor shared any launch plans. Even so, the latest leak indicates that development has reached an advanced stage, hinting that the smartphone could be introduced in the coming months.

Huawei Pura X Max

Huawei Pura X Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.70-inch
Cover Display 5.40-inch
Cover Resolution 1,848x1,264 pixels
Processor Kirin 9030 Pro
Front Camera 8-Ultrapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-Ultrapixel + 12.5-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5300mAh
OS HarmonyOS 6.1
Resolution 2,584x1,828 pixels
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Further reading: Honor Wide Foldable, Honor, Huawei Pura X Max, Huawei
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Honor Wide Foldable Leak Offers Details About Its Display, Camera and Battery
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